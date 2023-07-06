After Crookston pilot's unexpected death, family asks for youth fishing donations in his honor

POLK COUNTY, Minn. — When 39-year-old Adam Thomas Parnow died unexpectedly, his family asked the community to send donations to a local youth fishing scholarship in his honor.

“Adam had a great passion for fishing,” Matt Parnow, Adam’s brother, told the Herald.

Adam died on June 27 when his agricultural plane crashed between Climax and Beltrami, as previously reported by the Herald.

The Crookston native's hobby took him across the state, as well as into North Dakota and Manitoba. He was always looking for a new species of fish to catch, his obituary says.

Also according to his obituary, Adam was a member of the National Prostaff Fishing Association, a master angler for lake trout in Manitoba and a founding member of a local fishing club.

With this passion in mind, following Adam’s death, his family decided to request donations for the Adam Parnow Take A Kid Fishing Scholarship in lieu of flowers.

Every summer, the Crookston Parks and Recreation department hosts Take A Kid Fishing with help from volunteers and donations. Local kids ages 9 to 15 are transported by bus to Maple Lake for a day of fishing, with supplies included, at no cost.

“Our hope … is that with the donations, we are able to fund and build this program,” Matt said.

Through the program, kids who wouldn’t otherwise have the opportunity to go fishing might also find their passion, Matt said.

Adam began flying during college, and graduated with a bachelor’s degree in natural resources aviation from the University of Minnesota Crookston in 2007. He earned private and commercial pilot’s licenses.

Adam spent time as a range technician with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service in Colorado and hotshot firefighter with the BLM Snake River Hotshots. He began a career with Gasper Air Spray in 2009, and continued to spray crops for the rest of his life.

Adam earned additional commercial pilot certifications throughout his career, and was a member of the Minnesota Agricultural Aircraft Association, his obituary said.