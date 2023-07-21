6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME ONLY. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Friday, July 21

News Minnesota

50 years of service to the community at the Roseau County Fair

When Marie Eklund was first hired at the Roseau County Fair, she was one of many office staff writing all documentation by hand. Fifty years later, much has changed, but Eklund remains.

Marie Eklund.jpeg
Marie Eklund, office staff at the Roseau County Fair for 50 years in July 2023.
Contributed / Carmen Przekwas
By Sav Kelly
Today at 7:46 AM

ROSEAU COUNTY, Minn. — When Marie Eklund was first hired at the Roseau County Fair, she was one of many office staff members writing all documentation by hand. Fifty years later, much has changed, but Eklund remains a mainstay at the fair.

“(Marie has dedicated) 50 years of service to the community and the program itself — promoting agriculture, but also promoting the togetherness of a county,” said Carmen Przekwas, Eklund’s niece and colleague.

Eklund’s involvement with the fair began when she was a child. Marie, along with her six siblings, were 4-H members. They participated in various categories of the fair, including showing their myriad of dairy animals.

After getting married, Eklund decided to pursue farming full-time. A former classmate asked if she’d be interested in working at the fair, and she decided to try it out.

“I think the main thing (I enjoyed) when I started was the people, because I always used to be around a lot of people,” Eklund said. “When I got down to the farm, it wasn’t that way.”

The people, fairgoers and colleagues alike, have greatly appreciated Eklund’s presence throughout the years.

“She’s been a mainstay in the office,” said John Gaukerud, board president. “She’s very knowledgeable about the fair — and the people. She’s familiar to a lot of people.”

Community members also appreciate Eklund’s presence at the fair, coming straight to the office whenever they need assistance.

“They get what they need, and they get it in a pleasant way,” said Thor Didrikson, board member. “... She's a staple for the Roseau County Fair, for sure.”

MarieEklund2.jpeg
(From left to right) Carmen Przekwas, Marie Eklund, Judy Olson. Roseau County Fair office staff.
Contributed

In 1986, Przekwas began working alongside Eklund, who served as her mentor.

“She mentored me to learn the job, and now I feel pretty confident, but I still rely on Marie when I have questions,” Przekwas said. “... She’s always patient with me, and I appreciate what she has taught me over the years.”

When Eklund started working at the fair, she was one of 10 staff members in the office. From morning until night, they wrote exhibit entries, checks and other documents by hand.

“Now there’s three of us, and everything is done on the computer,” Eklund said.

After decades of fair-going, Eklund still participates in a category or two each year. This year, she entered baked goods and canned items.

“There’s many, many different categories,” Eklund said. “... We go through the exhibits and we always try to add to our favorite categories, so we can include everybody that wants to enter.”

Wherever Eklund’s help is needed, she goes. When Lew Wallace, poultry superintendent, needed duct tape for the ferris wheel that baby chicks ride in the poultry barn, she was there.

“We needed some duct tape to cover the loose edges, and freshen it up just a little bit,” Wallace said, laughing. “... That's one of the duties that apparently she likes, chickens. And the people. Maybe she likes working with me."

Across the board, Eklund’s colleagues commend her vast knowledge of the fair, people skills and reliability.

“We’re very, very happy to have her, and hopefully she can stay on for several more years,” Gaukerud said.

By Sav Kelly
Sav Kelly joined the Grand Forks Herald in August 2022.

Kelly covers public safety, including local crime and the courts system.

Readers can reach Kelly at (701) 780-1102 or skelly@gfherald.com.
