With about a week to go, supporters, opponents weigh in on referendum

GRAND FORKS – With the fate of Grand Forks Public Schools’ $79 million referendum just a week away, some voters have expressed concerns about the high price tag, and whether the district’s building funds have been spent effectively.

The referendum will ask voters whether they support rebuilding Valley Middle School at a cost of $55 million, constructing a new central kitchen facility for $6 million and adding $18 million in security upgrades to buildings throughout the district. Voting will take place from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. on Tuesday, May 16, at the Alerus Center.

Scott Lindgren, a member of the “vote no” campaign during the district's most recent referendum in 2021, said he believes the district should have used its allocation of Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Funds (ESSER) to address issues at Valley and other schools.

“With the three ESSER programs, the district could get up to $26 million,” Lindgren said. “When you take 20% out of there — for taking care of kids with special needs — it leaves you with about $21 million that could be spent on fixing roofs, new HVAC and windows and improving energy efficiency. They haven’t even wanted to discuss that. I’d rather see them come out with a comprehensive plan for the years ahead rather than this dartboard approach.”

Lindgren also said he feels the district has not done an adequate job budgeting for future building repairs.

"I think I share a common feeling that this school board has not a done a very good job over the last 10-20 years, and has gotten itself in a pickle for not planning ahead for maintenance," he said.

Mark Nelson, a community member concerned with the referendum's overall ask, said although he supports rebuilding Valley if renovations prove inadequate, he would like to see the questions of security upgrades and Valley’s rebuild separated on the ballot.

“When it comes to spending money on schools I’m not anti-education — obviously we need that,” he said. “If renovations are not going to get us to a place where this is a long-term, viable solution for our students and we need a school — OK I get that. But I think these need to be separate things.”

Mandi Johnson, chair of the “vote yes” committee, said strong schools are an asset for the community.

"In one day, we got close to 250 yard signs out, and we’re still getting lots of people requesting signs and wondering how they can get involved,” Johnson said.

“Secure and equitable schools really strengthen Grand Forks,” she said. “Standards in terms of school safety have changed, and at some point we simply have to address them. Our kids are the future of Grand Forks, so supporting them is really supporting and strengthening all of Grand Forks.”

Johnson said she believes the district was correct in deciding to pursue rebuilding Valley over renovating.

“The cost of fixing the school doesn’t make sense in comparison to building new,” Johnson said. “Particularly with how standards have changed in education. Having teachers in repurposed closets and electrical rooms probably doesn’t make the most sense.”

In response to claims that rebuilding Valley and pursuing security upgrades should be separate ballot initiatives, Johnson said both questions are equally important and should not be separated.

“I certainly understand money concerns — I’m a mom, I work full time,” Johnson said. “I just don’t know how you pick one over the other. I think the needs for Valley are critical. I have a daughter at Valley now, and there have been times in the evening where the school has been closed due to water issues, and issues with the bathrooms. Unfortunately, I think Valley has reached a point where we’re one problem away from closing.”

