Where’s Waldo? hide-and-seek event draws attention to local businesses

GRAND FORKS — Waldo is visiting local businesses in Grand Forks this July and encouraging kids and adults alike to look for him in Grand Cities.

Find Waldo Local is a nationwide event set up by Candlewick Press and the American Booksellers Association, a press release from Ferguson Books & More says. Hundreds of independent bookstores have been chosen for this free hide-and-seek event featuring the titular character of the Where’s Waldo? books.

Those wishing to participate can pick up a passport from Ferguson Books & More, which includes a list of all local businesses participating. These businesses have a hidden six-inch statue of Waldo from the Where’s Waldo? book series hidden within the store. Ferguson Books & More also has a pair of Waldo’s glasses for participants to find.

If players can find 20 out of 25 statues, they are eligible to win a prize at the end of July. Where’s Waldo? books are available as prizes, along with others provided by some of the businesses participating in the event.

Patricia Reed, the special events coordinator for Ferguson Books & More, says this is the eighth or ninth year the bookstore has been chosen to be involved in the event. Only 300 independent bookstores across the country are chosen to participate.

The reasoning behind the event, Reed says, is “to encourage people to shop local” and bring attention to local businesses people might not be aware of in Grand Forks.

The complete list of businesses involved this year is: Ferguson Books & More, Aerosport Hobby Shopee, Treat Play Love, All Seasons Garden Center, Gerrells Sports Center, The Ski and Bike Shop, Popplers Music, Kenny’s Music Shoppe, Play it Again Sports, Grand Cities Games, O’ for Heaven’s Cakes, Circle of Friends Adoption Center, Tim Shea’s Nursery & Landscaping, Red Wing Shoes, Curious Boutique, Midtown Marketplace, Creative Outlet Mall, Once Upon a Child, Broken Sentry Games, Nature’s Country Store, Hollywood Heroes, Knick Knack Paddywhacks, Quilter’s JEM, Impressions and Widman’s Candy.

Some of the stores participating have been in the event since it began, Reed says, but others have closed since then and newer ones have taken their places.

Ferguson Books & More will host a party on July 29 where eight Where’s Waldo? books will be handed out to those who have found at least 20 statues, as well as other prizes provided by some of the businesses involved in the event. Participants don’t have to attend the party to win a prize. They will be contacted over the phone to know they’ve won.

Waldo will also be visiting during this party, taking photos and scrambling the winners’ passports to draw them in a random order for prizes. Reed, who also works at UND’s Chester Fritz Library, sometimes convinces UND students to play Waldo for these parties. They dress up in his signature striped shirt, red hat and glasses and take photos with participants. The one rule for Waldo is that he cannot talk.

Reed’s favorite part of the whole event is talking to kids at the party and asking them questions about how their searches went. She asks them where the easiest and hardest places were to find and if they had to ask for hints.

“Some do all of them in one day,” Reed said.

For more information, call Ferguson Books & More at 701-738-8025.