West Nile virus identified in Grand Forks mosquitoes

GRAND FORKS — A group of mosquitoes collected in Grand Forks on Tuesday, June 20, have West Nile virus.

Grand Forks and East Grand Forks residents are urged to take extra precautions in avoiding mosquito bites, according to a city press release.

Culex tarsalis — the type of mosquito that most commonly transmits West Nile virus — is most active just before sundown, throughout the night and into early morning.

The health department recommends using insect repellent that contains DEET, limiting outdoor activities between dusk and dawn, wearing long pants and long-sleeved shirts if possible and eliminating standing water outside the home.

West Nile virus is typically transmitted through mosquitoes. When a mosquito feeds on a bird that's infected, it can pick up the virus and transfer it to other birds. Mosquitoes occasionally transmit the virus to mammals.

Humans can be infected by mosquitoes, but the virus can't be transmitted directly from birds to humans, the release said.

Most humans infected with the virus don't develop symptoms, but some experience mild illness one to two weeks after exposure. Symptoms include fever, headache, body aches, skin rash and swollen lymph nodes.

Less than 1% of infected people develop a serious illness that causes encephalitis — inflammation of the brain. They can experience headache, high fever, neck stiffness, disorientation, convulsions and muscle weakness, the release said.

The infection can be fatal, particularly among elderly people.

Grand Forks Mosquito Control always operates as if the virus is present, so it won't be making any major changes in its current operations, the release said.

More information is available at www.gfmosquito.com.