Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, June 20

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

West Nile virus identified in Grand Forks mosquitoes

Grand Forks and East Grand Forks residents are urged to take extra precautions in avoiding mosquito bites.

4154786+GFH Brief.jpg
Herald news graphic
By Sav Kelly
Today at 4:00 PM

GRAND FORKS — A group of mosquitoes collected in Grand Forks on Tuesday, June 20, have West Nile virus.

Grand Forks and East Grand Forks residents are urged to take extra precautions in avoiding mosquito bites, according to a city press release.

Culex tarsalis — the type of mosquito that most commonly transmits West Nile virus — is most active just before sundown, throughout the night and into early morning.

The health department recommends using insect repellent that contains DEET, limiting outdoor activities between dusk and dawn, wearing long pants and long-sleeved shirts if possible and eliminating standing water outside the home.

West Nile virus is typically transmitted through mosquitoes. When a mosquito feeds on a bird that's infected, it can pick up the virus and transfer it to other birds. Mosquitoes occasionally transmit the virus to mammals.

ADVERTISEMENT

Humans can be infected by mosquitoes, but the virus can't be transmitted directly from birds to humans, the release said.

Most humans infected with the virus don't develop symptoms, but some experience mild illness one to two weeks after exposure. Symptoms include fever, headache, body aches, skin rash and swollen lymph nodes.

Less than 1% of infected people develop a serious illness that causes encephalitis — inflammation of the brain. They can experience headache, high fever, neck stiffness, disorientation, convulsions and muscle weakness, the release said.

The infection can be fatal, particularly among elderly people.

Grand Forks Mosquito Control always operates as if the virus is present, so it won't be making any major changes in its current operations, the release said.

More information is available at www.gfmosquito.com.

Read more

By Sav Kelly
Sav Kelly joined the Grand Forks Herald in August 2022.

Kelly covers public safety, including local crime and the courts system.

Readers can reach Kelly at (701) 780-1102 or skelly@gfherald.com.
What To Read Next
juntunen-cindy_photo.jpg
Local
Dean of UND College of Education leaving university to take new position
June 20, 2023 02:34 PM
 · 
By  Joe Banish
062123 UNDairRace2.jpg
Local
Air Race Classic teams, including one from UND, take off from Grand Forks International Airport
June 20, 2023 10:43 AM
 · 
By  Maeve Hushman
4154786+GFH Brief.jpg
Local
East Grand Forks mobile home destroyed in fire; no injuries
June 20, 2023 09:02 AM
 · 
By  Sav Kelly
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Protesters storm the U.S. Capitol on the second day of pro-Trump events on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington, D.C.
Minnesota
3 southern Minnesota men arrested and charged for actions during Jan. 6 Capitol breach
June 20, 2023 03:08 PM
 · 
By  Holly Marie Moore / The Free Press, Mankato, Minn.
Dawson refers to itself as the "gnome town," but the Lac qui Parle County community is also known for its agricultural processing operations. The Ag Processing soybean processing facilities shown in the background here are located in the heart of the community.
Minnesota
Minnesota’s Alt-Meat Revolution: Dawson gets ground-floor start in plant-based protein
June 20, 2023 12:56 PM
 · 
By  Tom Cherveny
a nurse helps a soldier who is in a hospital bed
The Vault
A North Dakotan's long road back from 'shell shock' in World War I
June 20, 2023 12:16 PM
 · 
By  Dr. Steve Hoffbeck, Prairie Public
Travis Bledsoe
College
UND hires former men's basketball player Travis Bledsoe as assistant women's coach
June 20, 2023 09:52 AM
 · 
By  Tom Miller