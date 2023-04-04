50% OFF LOCAL NEWS This week only!
Weather to delay delivery of Grand Forks Herald print editions

Blizzard wreaks havoc on travel throughout North Dakota and northwest Minnesota.

By Staff reports
Today at 3:42 PM

GRAND FORKS — A blizzard that moved into the region on Tuesday is prompting a number of closures and travel advisories, as well as disrupting delivery of the printed edition of the Grand Forks Herald.

The newspaper likely will not be circulated through the United States Post Office Wednesday and possibly even Thursday, according to Publisher Korrie Wenzel.

"We got word Tuesday that the weather probably will cause problems with delivery service, and it quickly became apparent that things are coming to a standstill — not just with newspaper delivery but pretty much everything," Wenzel said.

Wenzel reminds Herald readers that anyone who receives the print edition also has access to the Herald's daily electronic edition, which replicates the printed product. Also, all news is published on the Herald's website, which can be accessed via a number of devices.

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
