Weather to delay delivery of Grand Forks Herald print editions

GRAND FORKS — A blizzard that moved into the region on Tuesday is prompting a number of closures and travel advisories, as well as disrupting delivery of the printed edition of the Grand Forks Herald.

The newspaper likely will not be circulated through the United States Post Office Wednesday and possibly even Thursday, according to Publisher Korrie Wenzel.

"We got word Tuesday that the weather probably will cause problems with delivery service, and it quickly became apparent that things are coming to a standstill — not just with newspaper delivery but pretty much everything," Wenzel said.

Wenzel reminds Herald readers that anyone who receives the print edition also has access to the Herald's daily electronic edition, which replicates the printed product. Also, all news is published on the Herald's website, which can be accessed via a number of devices.