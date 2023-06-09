Weapon used to strike victim in head during fight in Grand Forks

GRAND FORKS — A weapon was used to strike a young person in the head during a fight Thursday in Grand Forks, according to a report from the Grand Forks Police Department.

The incident occurred shortly before 4 p.m. Thursday, June 8, in the 2000 block of Library Lane, near the city library.

According to the GFPD report, "several witnesses described a fight that took place on the west side of the library between several individuals. One of the suspects brandished a firearm and used the weapon to strike the victim in the head, causing a laceration."

Because those involved are juveniles, their names will not be released, the GFPD said. The victim was treated at Altru Hospital for non-life threatening injuries and released.