99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Friday, June 2

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Warren, Minnesota, man accused of transporting methamphetamine across state lines

If convicted, he could receive up to 35 years in prison.

A courtroom gavel
By Sav Kelly
Today at 3:02 PM

POLK COUNTY, Minn. — A Warren, Minnesota, man accused of transporting drugs across state lines could face up to 35 years in prison.

Conner Douglas Anderson, 30, was arrested on May 12. He was later released after posting a $10,000 cash bail.

Anderson appeared via Zoom for his initial appearance on Thursday, June 1, with Blair Nelson as his hired attorney.

Anderson is charged with four felonies: importing controlled substances across state borders, first degree sale of a controlled substance, first degree possession of a controlled substance and failure to affix tax stamp. He is also charged with fourth degree driving while impaired, a misdemeanor.

According to an affidavit in the case, an undercover deputy arranged to purchase two ounces of methamphetamine from Anderson in East Grand Forks.

ADVERTISEMENT

After the deputy paid Anderson $1,800, law enforcement observed Anderson driving into Grand Forks and back before delivering the methamphetamine, the affidavit said.

When Anderson was arrested, he initially denied selling any methamphetamine. However, when the undercover deputy entered the interview room, Anderson “changed his tune,” the affidavit said.

Anderson told law enforcement he received four ounces of methamphetamine from Todd Jonas Hicks in Grand Forks, brought it back to East Grand Forks and sold some to the deputy, the affidavit said.

Hicks was also arrested, and is being held without bond at the Grand Forks County Correctional Center. He is charged with Class A felony delivery of 50 grams or more of methamphetamine, Class A felony possession with intent to deliver 50 grams or more of methamphetamine and Class C felony unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Anderson’s next court appearance, an omnibus hearing, is scheduled for July 13.

Read more

By Sav Kelly
Sav Kelly joined the Grand Forks Herald in August 2022.

Kelly covers public safety, including local crime and the courts system.

Readers can reach Kelly at (701) 780-1102 or skelly@gfherald.com.
What To Read Next
041123 potholes.jpg
Local
Portion of rehabilitation project along Grand Forks' 32nd Avenue South still planned for this year
June 02, 2023 01:01 PM
 · 
By  Meghan Arbegast
rainbow water fights.JPG
Arts and Entertainment
Northwest Water Carnival's 10-day run on July 14-23 to be jam-packed with summer fun
June 01, 2023 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Vicki Gerdes
Grand Forks Public Schools
Local
Grand Forks School District hopeful proposed social studies curriculum will boost proficiency
May 31, 2023 07:00 PM
 · 
By  Joe Banish
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
060223 PatrollerOftheYear.jpg
Community
Discovery Elementary student Nolan Richaul named state School Safety Patroller of the Year
June 02, 2023 01:00 PM
 · 
By  Pamela Knudson
112419.s.gfh.UNDfb6.jpg
College
Former UND wide receiver Garett Maag signs with Minnesota Vikings
June 02, 2023 12:22 PM
 · 
By  Tom Miller
Justice legal law_stock photo
Minnesota
Carjacking, deepfake porn, no-knock warrants: How did Minnesota change its criminal laws this session?
June 02, 2023 12:00 PM
 · 
By  Alex Derosier
Daniel_Hittle.jpg
The Vault
This Minnesota man killed his parents. After being released from prison, he went on to kill 5 more in Texas
June 02, 2023 11:43 AM
 · 
By  Trisha Taurinskas