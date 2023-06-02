Warren, Minnesota, man accused of transporting methamphetamine across state lines

POLK COUNTY, Minn. — A Warren, Minnesota, man accused of transporting drugs across state lines could face up to 35 years in prison.

Conner Douglas Anderson, 30, was arrested on May 12. He was later released after posting a $10,000 cash bail.

Anderson appeared via Zoom for his initial appearance on Thursday, June 1, with Blair Nelson as his hired attorney.

Anderson is charged with four felonies: importing controlled substances across state borders, first degree sale of a controlled substance, first degree possession of a controlled substance and failure to affix tax stamp. He is also charged with fourth degree driving while impaired, a misdemeanor.

According to an affidavit in the case, an undercover deputy arranged to purchase two ounces of methamphetamine from Anderson in East Grand Forks.

After the deputy paid Anderson $1,800, law enforcement observed Anderson driving into Grand Forks and back before delivering the methamphetamine, the affidavit said.

When Anderson was arrested, he initially denied selling any methamphetamine. However, when the undercover deputy entered the interview room, Anderson “changed his tune,” the affidavit said.

Anderson told law enforcement he received four ounces of methamphetamine from Todd Jonas Hicks in Grand Forks, brought it back to East Grand Forks and sold some to the deputy, the affidavit said.

Hicks was also arrested, and is being held without bond at the Grand Forks County Correctional Center. He is charged with Class A felony delivery of 50 grams or more of methamphetamine, Class A felony possession with intent to deliver 50 grams or more of methamphetamine and Class C felony unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Anderson’s next court appearance, an omnibus hearing, is scheduled for July 13.