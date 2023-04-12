99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Update on scoping phase for inter-city, Merrifield bridge projects presented to Technical Advisory Committee

Both city councils already have approved an agreement with SRF Consulting Group, Inc.

East Grand Forks tower sign logo.jpg
A water tower in East Grand Forks, Minn. (Grand Forks Herald photo)
Meghan Arbegast
By Meghan Arbegast
Today at 4:13 PM

EAST GRAND FORKS – Following a kickoff meeting for the scoping phase of the inter-city and Merrifield bridge projects on April 7, members of the Metropolitan Planning Organization’s Technical Advisory Committee received an overview of the project during their meeting Wednesday.

The city councils from Grand Forks and East Grand Forks already have approved an agreement with SRF Consulting Group, Inc., the bridge consultant committee selected to handle the scoping phase for the projects. The scoping phase is the first of five phases.

SRF Consulting’s proposed scope of work will consist of:

  • Project management.
  • Reviewing previously completed studies.
  • Identifying regulatory agencies with jurisdiction over the project.
  • Coordinating with MnDOT/NDDOT and other agencies.
  • Developing an outline of the planning and environmental linkage — or PEL — study process.
  • Developing a schedule for a PEL study process.
  • Developing a scope of work for the PEL study phase.
  • Researching and developing a list of potential funding sources.

The consultant will look at two identified areas, including 32nd Avenue and Elks Drive, for a possible location for the inter-city bridge and Merrifield Road for the Merrifield Bridge.
Grand Forks Assistant City Engineer David Kuharenko reiterated to Technical Advisory Committee members that the scoping phase is just the beginning process for the projects. The scoping phase is estimated to last into the later part of the year.

After the scoping phase is complete, the cities will then determine the preliminary design for the bridges and undergo the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) process. Final design, permitting and construction would be the last phases for the projects.

The question of why both bridges are being scoped together in one phase came up during the meeting. Kuharenko said the scoping phase will determine the purpose and need for both identified locations.

“Realistically, the scoping portion, whether we’re looking at the Elks Drive/32nd (Avenue) area, or the Merrifield (area), it should realistically be an identical process,” he said. “We’re going to be looking at the same agencies, doing all the data gathering and really trying to nail down the purpose and need. Do both of these primary locations have the same purpose and need, or do they have separate? And if they have separate, then you’re looking at two different projects most likely.”

The topic of a new bridges has been talked about at the city level for years. In previous council meetings, council members from both cities have questioned locations and concerns about safety.

READ MORE GRAND FORKS/EAST GRAND FORKS NEWS

In other news Wednesday, TAC members:

  • Discussed portions of Grand Forks and East Grand Forks that meet the criteria of urbanized areas following the 2020 census.
  • Received a presentation on the Minnesota State Highway Investment Plan. Fedback is still being received on the plan.
