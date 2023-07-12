University Park Neighborhoods public art projects getting started, in planning stages for north Grand Forks

GRAND FORKS – For students at Valley Middle School, being able to participate in public art projects is a chance to contribute to the surrounding community.

“I think giving students the opportunity to be part of something bigger and getting to contribute to the community as a whole is just a really cool opportunity,” said Jillian Westrum, an art teacher at Valley Middle School.

One of the public art projects just getting started in north Grand Forks in the neighborhoods surrounding University Park is fire hydrant painting. The project is sponsored by the University Park Neighborhoods, in collaboration with the city.

Westrum said she and some students will be helping paint a couple of fire hydrants by the school. Three of the designs of interest include flowers, animals and crayons.

Shilo Previti, a teaching assistant professor with UND who is involved with University Park Neighborhoods, said the idea to paint fire hydrants was sparked by the interest for neighborhood beautification projects identified by residents.

The goal is to paint 15 hydrants around the neighborhoods, though that number will be dependent upon community involvement. A fire hydrant outside of St. Anne’s Living Center is being painted as a gumball machine. Another, across from University Lutheran Church off of University Avenue, will be painted like a crayon to match hydrants that are being painted elsewhere.

Area residents who want to get involved in painting a fire hydrant can get an application from the UPN’s Facebook page, the Planning and Community Development office at City Hall or at the Salvation Army, located off of University Avenue.

The Knight Foundation has provided $1,000 for paint and other supplies, which are available to be checked out at the Salvation Army.

Along with the fire hydrant project, students also will soon be able to contribute to a mural at Valley Middle School. Westrum said the project will help create a bond between the school and the neighborhood.

“I think this mural happens to be coming along at a really good time,” she said. “It will be a really good way to help create even more of a relationship between the school and the community around it.”

The mural project at Valley Middle School is able to move forward after City Council members voted 4-3 on June 19 to allow public schools, private schools and churches in residential neighborhoods to display murals.

Previti said the next step for the project is for students to come up with themes they want to see incorporated into the mural. The UPN will then hire an artist to make three designs based off of the identified themes. From there, residents will be able to discuss and decide what design they like best.

In addition to school administration voting on the proposed design, City Council also will vote. Previti said the goal is for the mural to get started this fall with the hope to install the mural in the spring.

Having public art throughout downtown and even in residential areas has been an “overwhelming success” in Fargo, according to Cindy Graffeo, the executive director of Fargo’s Downtown Community Partnership. A project there displays local artists' work on utility boxes, benches and bike racks.

The project has expanded from having art downtown to now having utility boxes in residential areas wrapped in students' artwork .

“It makes art accessible and available and fun,” Graffeo said. “It’s that thoughtful and intentional integration into our infrastructure network that really kind of sets this program apart.”

The idea of vinyl wraps on electrical boxes was shared by the group of University Park-area residents, but Previti said the cost of pursuing that project comes with a higher price.

“I think we’re interested in vinyl wraps,” she said. “We don’t have money for it right now so we haven’t made any big moves in planning it. But we would certainly like to in the future.”

The idea of developing more grassroots public art was also explored by a group of city leaders back around 2015. City Administrator Todd Feland, who was part of that group, said teams from Grand Forks visited other communities, including Fort Collins, Colorado, and Winnipeg.

During the trip, Feland said city leaders learned how public art was incorporated into transportation projects in Winnipeg, and ways partnerships were created between downtown Fort Collins and Colorado State University.

In the seven years since, Feland said aspects that have been incorporated in Grand Forks include streetscape renovations downtown, enhancements to Town Square and creating better connections to UND.

“If you look at our university from when we went on that trip and our downtown, we’ve made extraordinary leaps forward from 2015 onward,” Feland said. “And some of that was inspired by what those two communities were doing in their downtown and university areas.”

As for the potential of public art in other residential areas, Westrum said the ongoing art projects around University Park and the efforts of the UPN may encourage other neighborhoods to start similar projects.