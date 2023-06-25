Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Sunday, June 25

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

University Lutheran Church invites Greater Grand Forks to drive-thru prayer events this summer

“We’re just trying to catch people in their day and offer some solace, some prayer, some comfort,” Pastor Tom Colenso told the Herald.

06xx23 DriveThruPrayer.jpg
Pastor Tom Colenso and Betty Bloomquist pray with parishioner Lara Dando during a monthly drive-thru prayer event at University Lutheran Church in Grand Forks, Thursday, June 15, 2023.
Eric Hylden/Grand Forks Herald
By Sav Kelly
Today at 7:00 AM

GRAND FORKS — “Drive-thru prayer” has returned for its second summer at University Lutheran Church in Grand Forks.

Offered once per month from June to August, the church posts signs inviting passersby for prayer in its parking lot at 2122 University Ave.

“We wanted to reach out … to provide a service for the needs of people who might be around, or in, the community,” Pastor Tom Colenso told the Herald. “We’re just trying to catch people in their day and offer some solace, some prayer, some comfort.”

This year’s first drive-thru prayer was on Thursday, June 15. The others will be on July 20 and Aug. 17, from 7:30 to 9 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

When someone enters the parking lot, Colenso asks for their name and if there’s something they’d like to pray about.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I’ll think of something from scripture that makes sense with what they’re talking about, and maybe read a short verse,” Colenso said.

Then they’ll pray together, along with one to three others from the church. Though it’s not necessary, most people have a specific topic in mind when they come to drive-thru prayer.

“We’ve only had one person … who just said, ‘I don't really have anything; I just want you to pray for things to go well with my family, and my kids,’” Colenso said. “Mostly it's been need based.”

Last summer, approximately 15 people attended the events. Though there haven’t been many guests, the sessions have been powerful, according to Betty Bloomquist, a church member.

“We've had some very emotional things come through here,” Colenso said. “It’s amazing what motivates people to pull in.”

For some, health concerns brought them in. For others, it was a problem in a relationship.

“(A) young lady had just been through a big relationship issue and just acted on impulse, saw (the sign) and pulled in,” Colenso said.

For Lara Lando, a member of University Lutheran Church, her relatives’ health issues brought her to drive-thru prayer on June 15.

ADVERTISEMENT

“(Colenso) asked who I wanted to pray for and then, not only that, he prayed for my whole family,” Lando said.

Most of the attendees have been non-members. Information about the church is provided, but getting people to join isn’t the point, Colenso said.

“Membership is not important, but faith is,” Colenso said.

Colenso remains hopeful the event will bring in more people, and drive-thru prayer can be done more often — maybe even in different locations.

“My goal is to reach people who might not otherwise be reached,” Colenso said.

Read more

By Sav Kelly
Sav Kelly joined the Grand Forks Herald in August 2022.

Kelly covers public safety, including local crime and the courts system.

Readers can reach Kelly at (701) 780-1102 or skelly@gfherald.com.
What To Read Next
06xx23 SPA Mamma Mia.jpg
Community
Grand Forks' Summer Performing Arts programs boast record participation
June 24, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Maeve Hushman
061523.N.RPB.AbortionWF - Map (1)-1.png
Members Only
Minnesota
'A whirlwind': Abortion in Minnesota one year after the fall of Roe v. Wade
June 24, 2023 06:30 AM
 · 
By  Dené K. Dryden
06xx23 PRIDE.jpg
Local
Pride Month in Grand Forks highlights 'importance of inclusion'
June 23, 2023 07:41 PM
 · 
By  Sav Kelly
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
2161333+North_Dakota_Highway_Patrol.jpg
News
Bottineau County pilot seriously injured in plane crash
June 22, 2023 05:34 PM
 · 
By  By Herald staff
040121.N.FF.ARMSTRONG.01.jpg
North Dakota
North Dakota's Kelly Armstrong votes to censure Trump rival after fine removed
June 22, 2023 04:08 PM
 · 
By  April Baumgarten
vehicle-crash.jpg
North Dakota
Texas woman injured in crash in eastern North Dakota
June 25, 2023 08:11 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
michael brandon ned.jpg
Business
Meadowlark Aircraft Company brings vision of developing customized unmanned aircraft to Grand Forks
June 25, 2023 07:15 AM
 · 
By  Joe Banish