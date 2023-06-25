University Lutheran Church invites Greater Grand Forks to drive-thru prayer events this summer

GRAND FORKS — “Drive-thru prayer” has returned for its second summer at University Lutheran Church in Grand Forks.

Offered once per month from June to August, the church posts signs inviting passersby for prayer in its parking lot at 2122 University Ave.

“We wanted to reach out … to provide a service for the needs of people who might be around, or in, the community,” Pastor Tom Colenso told the Herald. “We’re just trying to catch people in their day and offer some solace, some prayer, some comfort.”

This year’s first drive-thru prayer was on Thursday, June 15. The others will be on July 20 and Aug. 17, from 7:30 to 9 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

When someone enters the parking lot, Colenso asks for their name and if there’s something they’d like to pray about.

“I’ll think of something from scripture that makes sense with what they’re talking about, and maybe read a short verse,” Colenso said.

Then they’ll pray together, along with one to three others from the church. Though it’s not necessary, most people have a specific topic in mind when they come to drive-thru prayer.

“We’ve only had one person … who just said, ‘I don't really have anything; I just want you to pray for things to go well with my family, and my kids,’” Colenso said. “Mostly it's been need based.”

Last summer, approximately 15 people attended the events. Though there haven’t been many guests, the sessions have been powerful, according to Betty Bloomquist, a church member.

“We've had some very emotional things come through here,” Colenso said. “It’s amazing what motivates people to pull in.”

For some, health concerns brought them in. For others, it was a problem in a relationship.

“(A) young lady had just been through a big relationship issue and just acted on impulse, saw (the sign) and pulled in,” Colenso said.

For Lara Lando, a member of University Lutheran Church, her relatives’ health issues brought her to drive-thru prayer on June 15.

“(Colenso) asked who I wanted to pray for and then, not only that, he prayed for my whole family,” Lando said.

Most of the attendees have been non-members. Information about the church is provided, but getting people to join isn’t the point, Colenso said.

“Membership is not important, but faith is,” Colenso said.

Colenso remains hopeful the event will bring in more people, and drive-thru prayer can be done more often — maybe even in different locations.

“My goal is to reach people who might not otherwise be reached,” Colenso said.