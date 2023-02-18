UND to team with Purdue University to study impact of ice crystals on hypersonic travel

GRAND FORKS — Researchers at UND’s College of Engineering and Mines are partnering with Purdue University to study potential impacts of ice crystals and other atmospheric particles on hypersonic vehicle travel.

UND was awarded a $750,000 grant from the Office of Naval Research to fund the research project, which will examine how the particles affect hypersonic vehicles, denoting those traveling at least five times faster than the speed of sound. Vehicles in this category include spacecraft reentering earth’s atmosphere, as well as certain military vehicles.

Hallie Chelmo, assistant professor of mechanical engineering at UND, said the Office of Naval Research was eager to fund the project due to hypersonic travel being a priority for the defense community.

“The Department of Defense’s undersecretary for science and technology has listed hypersonics as a top technical priority,” she said.

Read More







ADVERTISEMENT

Joseph Jewell, assistant professor of aeronautics at Purdue University, said the partnership between UND and Purdue allows the researchers involved to lend their respective areas of expertise in a multi-disciplinary study.

“This project is something neither Purdue nor UND could accomplish on its own,” he said. “Hallie’s ability to simulate precipitation effects in a controlled and repeatable way as an atmospheric scientist is something I have no ability to do. However, we have some unique capabilities here at Purdue in terms of the hypersonic flow environments we can produce.”

The hypersonic flow environments Jewell is referring to will be simulated via a “shock tube," a 3-inch in diameter, approximately 30-foot-long pipe simulating the forces generated by hypersonic vehicle travel. Atmospheric particles generated in Chelmo’s laboratory will be introduced to the tube, where researchers will measure the effect of these forces on the particles.

Chelmo said studying the impact of ice crystals on hypersonic travel is important, due to the lack of existing research.

“As weird as it sounds, we don’t understand water in all three of its phases in the atmosphere,” she said.

Jewell said the research is relevant because the impact of atmospheric particles on hypersonic vehicle travel is still in its early stages, but paramount for ensuring safety.

“When a shockwave hits an ice crystal, a few different things could happen,” he said. “It might melt right away creating water droplets, or you may end up with a mix of droplets and a core of an ice crystal on the other side — we sort of don’t really know yet. The impact of any of those things if a vehicle is traveling fast enough however, could potentially be catastrophic.”

Brian Tande, dean of UND’s College of Engineering and Mines, praised Chelmo’s “unique expertise” in the field, and said the research is an important component of UND’s commitment to supporting national security initiatives.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This project is a very important part of our growing portfolio of work studying hypersonics, an area critical to our national security,” Tande said in a press release. “Dr. Chelmo has assembled a very strong team of collaborators and I’m certain that this project will be the first of many.”

The grant is slated to run until 2026, however, Jewell expressed a desire to continue “a long collaboration” with UND.

Chelmo said she hopes the study will provide quantitative data on the impact of ice crystals on hypersonic travel.

“We want to know whether the ice crystals undergo a phase change,” she said. “We want to know if they impact as a liquid or solid — do they fragment at some point? What type of heat transfer takes place. Those are quantifiable metrics we’ll be looking at.”