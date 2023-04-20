UND to host annual Time Out Wacipi Pow Wow this weekend

GRAND FORKS – UND will host its 51st annual Time Out Wacipi Pow Wow on Friday and Saturday at the Hyslop Sports Center.

The event — sponsored by UND Student Diversity and Inclusion, the Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa Indians and the UND Alumni Association and Foundation — is a celebration of life that highlights the cultural traditions, values and contributions of the Indigenous community. Additionally, graduating Indigenous students are honored for their academic achievements with a song.

The event will kick off with a grand entry — the procession of participants into the dancing area — led by military veterans and honored guests, followed by the dancers dressed in their regalia. Regalia refers to the dancers’ outfits, which vary according to tribal affiliation and personal preference.

Dancers are divided into groups based on age, with six basic dance categories. Men's categories include traditional, grass and fancy. Women’s categories include traditional, jingle dress and fancy shawl.

Attendees are asked to adhere to the following guidelines:



Please ask permission prior to photographing or touching individuals and their regalia.

The drum is considered sacred and is designated for specific drum group members. Please do not touch the drums.

If you are able, please stand during times of prayer, Grand Entry, flag/honor songs and Posting of the Colors.

For more information on the event, including its history, visit https://und.edu/student-life/student-involvement/cross-cultural/time-out-week.html

