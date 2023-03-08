UND students, administrators sound off on Biden administration’s student debt relief proposal

GRAND FORKS – With the conversation ramping up around student debt relief, UND students and administrators offered their thoughts regarding proposals for student debt relief from the Biden administration.

Last week, the U.S. Supreme Court heard oral arguments, where justices questioned attorneys representing parties in favor and against the Biden administration’s student debt relief plan. According to the administration’s federal student aid platform, individuals making less than $125,000 annually, and married couples making less than $250,000, would be eligible for up to $20,000 in overall loan forgiveness.

According to Billie Jo Lorius, communications director for the North Dakota University System, the average UND senior holds $20,936 in federal student loan debt.

Bebas Dhungana, who is double majoring in economics and computer science at UND, said he would like to see a more targeted approach from the Biden administration’s student debt relief plan. In particular, Dhungana said relief should be prioritized toward professions facing workforce shortages, such as teaching and nursing.

“I do think going to university is a worthy investment,” said Dhungana. “The problem with the Biden forgiveness plan is that it’s way too broad. For example, being $20,000 in debt as a software engineer is fairly insignificant, but $10,000 in debt would be a lot for a schoolteacher.”

Micah Blake, a commercial aviation student, said he believes debt relief has consequences beyond the students it is directly affecting.

"Student debt forgiveness looks good on paper and all, but it has to impact from some other sector of the economy," said Blake. "Also, I don't think that everyone necessarily needs to go to college. By making it accessible to a lot of people, you cheapen the value of it."

UND President Andrew Armacost said he has heard mixed reactions to student debt relief.

“The questions I’m hearing are concerning the limits and fairness of timing,” said Armacost. “Because debt relief is happening now, some are asking about people in the past or in the future who would not benefit from it. People who didn’t attend college are also raising concerns, so it is a complicated situation.”

Armacost says despite these concerns, higher education provides utility in terms of increased future earnings potential.

“We do know that the value of four year and two year degrees have provable benefits in terms of one’s short term and long term earning power,” said Armacost. “The fact that people carry debt is often offset by their increased earning power.”

Armacost stressed the importance of public institutions, such as UND, and the role they serve in providing a high quality, affordable education.

“I think the conversation surrounding student debt illustrates the importance of universities like ours, to take steps ensuring cost containment is a priority, and keeping tuition increases as low as possible,” said Armacost. “Talented students have options between public and private schools, and we see that decisions are made to come to UND based on affordability.”

Matt Lukach, UND’s director of student finance, said his office provides advising services to students as a means of helping them reduce their debt burden. These services include ensuring students are not taking on loans in excess of their cost of attendance, maintaining a “scholarship central” — allowing students to apply to hundreds of scholarships with a common application — and promoting general financial literacy.

