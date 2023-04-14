99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
UND receives $6M mental health grant

Department of Education funded grant seeks to improve school-based mental health outcomes in North Dakota, with a focus on rural and indigenous communities

Today at 11:50 AM

GRAND FORKS — UND’s College of Education and Human Development has received a $6 million grant from the U.S. Department of Education to address school-based mental health needs in the state, with a particular focus on serving Indigenous and rural communities.

“This money will enable collaborative support for school counselor training, work, and increased training and professional development, particularly in our Indigenous, First Nation, American Indian, and rural school communities throughout North Dakota,” said Katherine Nelson, assistant professor of counseling at UND, and the grant’s primary awardee.

The grant will fund continued expansion of the “school health hub” program, a collaboration between UND and Grand Forks Public Schools providing accessible counseling, public health and early childhood intervention services. The expansion will add Lake Agassiz, Wilder and Winship elementaries, as well as Valley Middle School, to the program for four years.

Additionally, the grant will fund the education of 36 students in UND’s master of arts in counseling degree, up to $81,000 per student. Prospective students must apply directly to the master’s in counseling program, and choose an emphasis in school counseling. For those seeking further information, contact Nelson at k.nelson.1@UND.edu .

Joe Banish
By Joe Banish
Banish covers news pertaining to K-12 and higher education, as well as county commission coverage.
