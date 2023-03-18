UND receives $1 million for emissions reduction research

GRAND FORKS — UND has received $1 million to help develop technology to reduce or eliminate methane emissions from storage tanks.

The announcement came from the office of U.S. Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D. The funding comes from the U.S. Department of Energy.

An addendum to the release noted that UND "intends to test a novel technological approach to reduce or eliminate methane emissions from storage tanks. ... The objective is to eliminate methane emissions from flaring and venting fugitive emissions associated with pressure control of the storage tank headspace."

Further, it said, the project "aims to provide a cost-effective solution for the high number of small producing facilities distributed across the country that, in aggregate, contribute to a significant volume of emissions."

In addition, the Bakken Production Optimization Program will provide $250,000 in in-kind labor and services.