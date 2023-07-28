UND planning journalism major for 2025

GRAND FORKS – Pending approval from the State Board of Higher Education and university curriculum committees, UND is poised to launch a journalism major beginning in 2025.

At present, UND offers courses in news writing and sports communication within its bachelor of arts degree in communication, but it does not offer a degree in journalism itself.

In an email to the Herald, Tracy Backstrom, director of alumni and external relations for UND’s College of Arts and Sciences, said beginning in fiscal year 2024, which commenced on July 1, “University of North Dakota strategic investment funds have been allocated to reviving digital journalism education.” She also said the College of Arts & Sciences’ Communication Department "is in the process of obtaining initial approval for the proposed program from the university and State Board of Higher Education Academic & Student Affairs Committee.”

Upon final approval, Backstrom said, the college will make a formal announcement.

Grand Forks Herald columnist Chuck Haga, who has also served as an instructor for UND’s journalism courses, said the planned degree will be a “rejuvenation of journalism within the department.”

“This will be a great boost to the Communication Department, and help us attract more young people who want to work in news,” he said. “They’re needed now more than ever.”

Brad Rundquist, former assistant city editor of The Messenger in Fort Dodge, Iowa, and dean of the College of Arts and Sciences, said UND has a long history of journalism instruction, dating to the university’s founding.

The university’s first student-run newspaper, called “The Student,” commenced publication in 1888 – five years after UND’s founding and a year before statehood. The first journalism course was offered in 1905, which led to the formation of UND’s existing paper, “The Dakota Student,” in 1906.

UND in 1924 established a Department of Journalism, which offered degrees until 1985, when the department merged with the Department of Communications.

Rundquist said the planned degree will address UND’s lack of instruction in digital journalism.

“I’m a strong proponent of it,” he said. “I think it’s important because it addresses a gap we have right now in journalism, in particular digital journalism. Some of the areas we’re focusing on are computational social science, bringing in some stats courses and data analytics, and also digital media production.”

Rundquist also said he has heard enthusiasm about the planned program, from alumni and faculty alike.

“I also think our administration throughout campus is enthusiastic about it," he said. "We do occasionally hear from students who wished there was something offered that’s more hands-on in the field of journalism, so addressing that gap was one of our goals.”

Rundquist said he is hopeful UND’s curriculum committees will approve the planned program by the end of the 2023-24 academic year, and that the State Board of Higher Education will grant its approval by the start of 2024-25 school year.

