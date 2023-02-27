UND, NDDOT celebrate opening of the Transportation Technology Institute

GRAND FORKS — Leaders from UND and the North Dakota Department of Transportation celebrated the opening of the Transportation Technology Research Institute, a partnership established to develop innovative solutions for transportation infrastructure, during a ceremony at UND's Upson Hall on Monday.

“The work that will happen here at UND represents an important contribution by our faculty, staff members and students to the state, as we examine the future bounds of transportation systems,” said UND President Andrew Armacost. “We are delighted that the state has made such a wonderful decision to invest in this facility.”

Read More







Ron Henke, director of NDDoT, said UND’s students are an invaluable resource for the partnership’s success.

“Our focus is on three areas — bridge design and structures, materials and research work and implementing drones into our transportation system,” said Henke. “This cooperation is a great thing for the state of North Dakota. We’re going to utilize the skills of these young students — hopefully get them interested in transportation, and maybe one day work for the Department of Transportation. We’re here for the long haul — we’ve had a 20-year relationship with NDSU, we also want that 20 years with UND.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Henke said future initiatives in the partnership include utilizing 3-D printers to create concrete culverts, and using unmanned aircraft to conduct bridge inspections remotely.

Sattar Dorafshan, assistant professor of civil engineering, said the partnership with NDDoT presents an important workforce development opportunity for UND engineering students.

“We are coming up with a relatively robust program to get pilots certified so they can fly unmanned aerial systems for different aspects of NDDOT work,” said Dorafshan. “We also anticipate that we will have undergraduates working on bridge design projects, under the supervision of NDDOT engineers.”

Dorafshan said graduate and doctoral students will be participating in the research component of the partnership.

