UND men's hockey, Grand Forks community experience sled hockey during Hockey for Hope fundraiser

GRAND FORKS – Members of the UND men’s hockey team and the community in general were able to experience adaptive hockey Saturday during a Hockey for Hope fundraiser put on by Hope Inc.

UND junior forward Louis Jamernik said having the chance to try the sport — commonly called sled hockey — was a fun experience.

“I think it’s super cool,” Jamernik said. “It’s something that we’ve never done as a group (or) individually, so to try it out to be a part of the community is pretty cool.”

UND players competed against the Hope Inc. Hurricanes youth team; the Hurricanes won 7-6 in overtime. The game was even throughout, with the teams trading goals. UND players chuckled as they tried to get the hang of hockey on the narrow sleds, but they got better at it as the game progressed.

Hope Inc, a Moorhead, Minnesota-based nonprofit organization specializing in adaptive sports and recreation programs, puts on the Hockey for Hope fundraiser each spring. The fundraiser allows local businesses and organizations to make a donation and form a team to play a game of sled hockey.

This is the first year UND hockey players have participated in the fundraiser.

Isabelle Hogness, of the Hope Inc. Hurricanes, looks to pass the puck against UND's Ben Strinden during a sled hockey game Saturday, May 6, 2023, at the Icon Sports Center. Hogness is from Horace, North Dakota. Korrie Wenzel/Grand Forks Herald

Bill Grommesh, executive director for Hope Inc, said the fundraising event provides an opportunity for people to experience sled hockey.

“It’s such a great way to introduce the community and UND to adaptive sports,” Grommesh said.

Kelly Buhr, the office and program manager at Hope Inc., said sled hockey has become competitive and popular throughout the years.

“All children like sports, and children with mobility challenges are just as competitive. It’s just as real,” Buhr said. “It’s not just an adaptive sport — it’s a really competitive, intense game.”

Hope Inc. offers recreational and competitive sled hockey teams for youth and adults. Buhr said there are about 35 players on the sled hockey team between Grand Forks, Fargo and communities in the region.

Jacob Zilka, a member of the Hurricanes, described competing as “an amazing feeling.” Zilka, who has played hockey for about seven years, said he enjoys meeting people and having fun.

UND player Ben Strinden (21) races to the puck in front of Isabelle Hogness of the Hope Inc. Hurricanes during a game Saturday at the Icon Sports Center in Grand Forks. Korrie Wenzel/Grand Forks

Maureen Riley, whose son, Luke, is a member of the Hurricanes, said she loves the competition of the game. And, like Zilka, she says one of her favorite things about sled hockey is the people she gets to meet.

“When you see people getting on and off the ice, they typically don’t get on and off together. They go different places,” Riley said. “Everybody in sled hockey gets on and off the ice together. Everybody helps each other. Once you get off the ice, you’re competitive, yet you’re in it for each other, which is kind of different than most other sports.”

Sarah and Jason Saude, whose son Kolton plays on the Hurricanes, said the event boosts awareness not only for sled hockey, but for other adaptive sports.

“I think it’s good awareness in the community because there are so many kids that have such an athletic background or interest in sports, and it’s hard for them to take part within the schools and the community,” Sarah Saude said. “There are very few options for them. So it’s nice that they’re able to take part in this and actually do it within the community and have people come in and experience it.”

In addition to funds going toward the sled hockey program, funds raised during Saturday’s event will go toward the 25 other programs Hope Inc. offers for youth and adults with impaired mobility. Some of those programs include wheelchair baseball and basketball, downhill skiing and curling.

“The last three years we have kind of created like a satellite location in Grand Forks and it just continues to grow in Grand Forks,” Buhr said. “And as it continues to grow we offer more opportunities (and) more adaptive activities for the folks that live closer to the Grand Forks area.”