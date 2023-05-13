UND holds 2023 spring commencement ceremonies

GRAND FORKS — Hundreds of students participated in the UND's undergraduate spring commencement ceremony at the Alerus Center on Saturday afternoon, May 13.

“This is probably the biggest crowd you’ve seen in here in years,” said UND President Andrew Armacost.

More than 1,100 undergraduates and 600 graduate students were eligible to participate in commencement. According to Armacost, about 65% of the eligible students attended.

UND graduates acknowledge their parents during Saturday’s commencement at the Alerus Center. Eric Hylden/Grand Forks Herald

Trevor Tatge, who graduated with a bachelor’s in nursing, said the students and faculty were his favorite part of being a UND student.

“The program, the people, we’re all so close,” Tatge said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tatge has accepted a position at an emergency room in Seattle, Washington.

During the undergraduate ceremony, an honorary doctoral degree was awarded to Werner Nistler, who graduated from UND in 1968 with a bachelor’s in accountancy.

Nistler earned a master’s degree from Arizona State University, and founded Touchmark — a company that specializes in retirement home development and operation — in 1980. CEO of the company for 35 years, Nistler is now chairman.

Leroy Nesbitt, center, and William Rodriguez photograph Nesbitt’s godson, Phillip Padilla Ferran, who graduated with a degree in mechanical engineering from UND at Saturday’s commencement at the Alerus Center. Eric Hylden/Grand Forks Herald

“I feel just a little bit guilty standing up here today,” Nistler said. “… I did not take any final examinations, as I know all of you did, so possibly it was the easiest way for me to get here.”

He and his wife, Colleen, were the lead donors for the the College of Business and Public Administration that opened on campus in the fall. The Nistlers donated $20 million to support the building.

Nistler said in his years as CEO of Touchmark, he loved hiring and working with UND graduates because they’re well-educated, hard working people.

“Do not let anybody tell you ‘no’ when it comes to what you want to achieve,” Nistler said. “… Go out and build and live your dreams.”

UND president Andrew Armacost and Amy Henley, Nistler College of Business and Public Administration, confer an honorary doctorate degree to Werner Nistler Saturday at the Alerus Center. Eric Hylden/Grand Forks Herald

Denise Lajimodiere, North Dakota’s first Native American poet laureate and a citizen of the Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa Indians in Belcourt, gave the main address for the graduate and undergraduate ceremonies. She studied educational leadership and earned her bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees from UND.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Graduates here today, you have persisted," Lajimodiere said. “You are resilient; you are thriving. As we celebrate this momentous occasion, let us also celebrate the wide variety of heritages and backgrounds represented in our audience today. May we all continue to learn from and be inspired by one another.”

North Dakota’s newest poet laureate, Denise Lajimodiere, gives Saturday’s UND spring commencement address at the Alerus Center. Eric Hylden/Grand Forks Herald

During her address, Lajimodiere spoke about her parents, who were sent to boarding schools as children and forced to assimilate. As a result, Lajimodiere said she never learned about her culture as a child.

“I also want to take a moment to address the Native graduates in the audience. You have not only persisted and been resilient, but you have also overcome systemic barriers and historical injustices that have made your journey to this point even more challenging,” Lajimodiere said.

UND has the world’s first PhD degree program in Indigenous health and Indigenous health department. Additionally, UND produces the most Native American physicians of any institution across the U.S., Lajimodiere said.

Lajimodiere instructed all the graduates to honor their background and heritage.

“By doing so, you become human beings that light the world,” Lajimodiere said.