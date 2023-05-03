Get 6 months for only $2 3 DAY SALE – SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, May 3

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

UND hires NAGPRA compliance liaison to assist with repatriation efforts

Mary Baker will work to ensure UND's compliance with NAGPRA law.

Mary_Baker-edited-horizontal-PR.jpg
UND NAGPRA compliance liaison Mary Baker
Joe Banish
By Joe Banish
Today at 12:30 PM

GRAND FORKS – UND has announced the hiring of Mary Baker as its new Native American Graves Protection and Repatriation Act (NAGPRA) compliance liaison.

NAGPRA — a 1990 U.S. Congressional act — mandates that ancestral remains be treated with dignity and respect, and provides for the “repatriation of Native American human remains, funerary objects, sacred objects and objects of cultural patrimony,” removed from federal or tribal lands.

Since September 2019, Baker has worked with the Three Affiliated Tribes on the Fort Berthold Reservation as a NAGPRA officer, and cultural resources project manager.

“I am humbled to be able to be of service to our ancestors,” Baker said via a UND press release. “Repatriation work is a duty that should never be taken lightly. I’m grateful for the opportunity to help the relatives return to a place of rest. I hope to gain and absorb as much as I possibly can with this experience.”

Read More

In her role, Baker will work with UND's the president's office to serve as primary contact point for tribal partners and function as a program manager on the university’s compliance with NAGPRA law.

ADVERTISEMENT

Upon discovering ancestral remains on campus last August , UND created a repatriation committee that has conducted outreach to tribal officials to ensure that all remains are returned to their appropriate homes, per federal law.

UND President Andrew Armacost said Baker brings valuable experience and knowledge to the university’s repatriation efforts.

“Getting this important position filled and bringing a person onboard with Mary’s valuable knowledge and experience helps to assure that UND will continue making progress toward returning the ancestors and artifacts currently in its possession,” Armacost said.

“From the beginning, we have stressed the importance of working in partnership with all our tribal communities and their tribal historic preservation officers to communicate and coordinate our repatriation efforts,” he continued. “Mary will play a vital role in maintaining the transparency needed for successful repatriation.”

Joe Banish
By Joe Banish
Banish covers news pertaining to K-12 and higher education, as well as county commission coverage.
What To Read Next
fire truck, emergency equipment, hoses, extinguishersMichael Vosburg / Forum Photo Editor
Local
No serious injuries in vehicle, hotel fire
May 03, 2023 09:23 AM
 · 
By  Sav Kelly
050323 SavedByTheHelmet.jpg
Local
Northwood man injured in 2021 crash says ‘no doubt my helmet saved my life'
May 03, 2023 09:02 AM
 · 
By  Sav Kelly
Valley Middle School.jpeg
Local
University Park Neighborhoods hopeful mural at Valley Middle School gets city approval
May 03, 2023 07:19 AM
 · 
By  Meghan Arbegast
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
A building that appears to be build into a hill blends into a prairie landscape.
North Dakota
Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library details fundraising after lawmakers OK $70M line of credit
May 03, 2023 12:57 PM
 · 
By  Jack Dura / The Bismarck Tribune
63bdeaac7e9db.jpg
North Dakota
North Dakota lawmakers OK $99M attorney general budget; 13 new full-time workers included
May 03, 2023 12:45 PM
 · 
By  Travis Svihovec / The Bismarck Tribune
Karla Jo Header.png
The Vault
New documents reveal complexities in Hoffman High School senior's 1981 murder
May 03, 2023 12:20 PM
 · 
By  Trisha Taurinskas
US-NEWS-MINNESOTANS-TESTIFY-ABOUT-RACIAL-INJUSTICE-1-MS.jpg
Minnesota
Minnesotans testify about racial injustice to global audience: The U.N.
May 03, 2023 10:56 AM
 · 
By  Zoë Jackson / Star Tribune