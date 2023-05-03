UND hires NAGPRA compliance liaison to assist with repatriation efforts

GRAND FORKS – UND has announced the hiring of Mary Baker as its new Native American Graves Protection and Repatriation Act (NAGPRA) compliance liaison.

NAGPRA — a 1990 U.S. Congressional act — mandates that ancestral remains be treated with dignity and respect, and provides for the “repatriation of Native American human remains, funerary objects, sacred objects and objects of cultural patrimony,” removed from federal or tribal lands.

Since September 2019, Baker has worked with the Three Affiliated Tribes on the Fort Berthold Reservation as a NAGPRA officer, and cultural resources project manager.

“I am humbled to be able to be of service to our ancestors,” Baker said via a UND press release. “Repatriation work is a duty that should never be taken lightly. I’m grateful for the opportunity to help the relatives return to a place of rest. I hope to gain and absorb as much as I possibly can with this experience.”

In her role, Baker will work with UND's the president's office to serve as primary contact point for tribal partners and function as a program manager on the university’s compliance with NAGPRA law.

Upon discovering ancestral remains on campus last August , UND created a repatriation committee that has conducted outreach to tribal officials to ensure that all remains are returned to their appropriate homes, per federal law.

UND President Andrew Armacost said Baker brings valuable experience and knowledge to the university’s repatriation efforts.

“Getting this important position filled and bringing a person onboard with Mary’s valuable knowledge and experience helps to assure that UND will continue making progress toward returning the ancestors and artifacts currently in its possession,” Armacost said.

“From the beginning, we have stressed the importance of working in partnership with all our tribal communities and their tribal historic preservation officers to communicate and coordinate our repatriation efforts,” he continued. “Mary will play a vital role in maintaining the transparency needed for successful repatriation.”

