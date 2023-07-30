UND continues work on repatriation, anticipates update in coming weeks

GRAND FORKS — UND is continuing its efforts to ensure that ancestral remains found on university property are being repatriated to tribal representatives in an appropriate fashion, according to university administration.

However, UND Director of Communications David Dodds said the university is declining interviews on the subject for the time being.

“Due to the sensitive nature of the issue, and a desire to protect all involved in the process, we are not conducting interviews until the next update is issued,” he said.

In UND’s last campus-wide update, issued on May 2, the university announced the hiring of Mary Baker as its new Native American Graves Protection and Repatriation Act (NAGPRA) compliance liaison. NAGPRA — a 1990 U.S. Congressional act — mandates that all ancestral remains be treated with dignity and respect, and outlines the appropriate process for repatriating them to tribal authorities.

In her role, Baker has served as the primary contact point for tribal representatives, along with ensuring that UND is in full compliance with NAGPRA law.

Meloney Linder, UND’s vice president of marketing and communications, said the university’s repatriation committee continues to meet monthly, and will begin meeting weekly as the academic year commences.

“I think over the next couple of weeks, we’ll get an update of the work done over the summer,” she said.

Baker is actively consulting with Dirt Divers, a culture resource management firm hired by UND to assist with identifying ancestral remains and cultural items, Dodds said.

