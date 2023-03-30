99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
UND club swimming team to compete at nationals for first time in five years

2023 is the first year team has qualified since 2018, according to its president

Club Swimming.jpeg
Members of UND's club swimming team
Brian Strom
Joe Banish
By Joe Banish
Today at 3:34 PM

GRAND FORKS — UND’s club swimming team will compete at the College Club National Championships in Columbus, Ohio this weekend.

The three-day event features 1,800 swimmers and more than 100 teams from across the country. According to Hannah Laumb, president of UND’s club swimming team, this is the first year the team has qualified since 2018.

Laumb, who will be competing in the 100- and 200-meter freestyle and 200-meter mixed freestyle relay at nationals, said six UND swimmers — three men and three women — will travel to the event.

She said the club — open to any UND student willing to pay a $50 per semester fee — has grown significantly over the past few years.

“We’ve really grown our numbers in the past few years,” said Laumb. “In my freshman year, we had about five people who would show up consistently — now we’re around 20-25.”

Laumb also said the club is an economical means for UND students to enjoy the sport and socialize.

“Compared to getting a membership at the YMCA or Choice Fitness, swimming on the club team at UND is much less expensive,” Laumb said.

Laumb said the lack of other club teams in the region means UND’s team has to travel long distances to attend meets.

“One problem we face is that we don’t have any teams that are close to us,” said Laumb. “We’re the only team in North Dakota, and the closest to us are in Minneapolis, which can be quite a drive especially in the winter. Fortunately, we’ve been able to go to more out of state meets this year.”

Laumb said alumni have donated funds to help offset travel costs.

The impending closure of UND’s Hyslop Sports Center in 2024 will “affect the club greatly,” she said.

“We won’t have any place to practice,” Laumb said. “As of right now, we don’t know if we’ll be able to swim once the pool closes.”

Laumb also said that although Hyslop is in poor condition, it would not need to be demolished had proper upkeep been a priority.

“Since the men’s and women’s varsity teams got cut, upkeep of the Hyslop pool hasn’t really been at the forefront of peoples’ minds,” said Laumb. “It’s not doing well, but I think if they would have kept up with maintenance, it wouldn’t have to be torn down.”

