UND celebrates record-breaking endowment fund at State of Alumni Association and Foundation Address

GRAND FORKS – UND alumni, educators and administrators gathered on Tuesday for the annual State of the UND Alumni Association and Foundation address, celebrating record-breaking growth in the university’s endowment fund.

The ceremony was held at the university’s Gorecki Alumni Center.

During her address, DeAnna Carlson Zink, CEO of the UND Alumni Association and Foundation and a 1986 graduate of UND, presented bricks from the foundation of UND’s first building, Old Main. The bricks were uncovered by excavators in June during the digging of a trench to install a new water main to Merrifield Hall. She juxtaposed the work done on Old Main in 1883 to the continuing support of UND’s alumni network.

“It is fascinating to imagine the work that went into the creation of these bricks 140 years ago,” she said. “Could those townspeople who gathered 140 years ago for the laying of the cornerstone have imagined what that lone building would become? Just as the brickmakers' fingerprints can be found on the bricks that formed Old Main, our alumni and donors’ fingerprints are all over this great university.”

Carlson Zink touted the foundation’s record-setting endowment fund – which grew to $380.4 million during fiscal year 2023 and has doubled in value over the past 10 years – as evidence of the “prudent and fiscally responsible management of the fund by our board of directors.” Additionally, the fund received $55.2 million in donations and commitments during the fiscal year – the fifth highest single year total on record.

Carlson Zink also added that UND has increased its number of endowed faculty by 13 members over the past fiscal year, increasing the total number of endowed faculty to 59 members. She said such endowments are essential for the university’s academic profile.

“An endowment provides long-term financial support for that distinguished professor or academic leader,” she said. “It ensures a stable source of funding for the position’s salary, research activities and other support. Endowed faculty positions attract and retain top-tier educators and researchers, enhancing the academic reputation for the entire institution.”

Carlson Zink also said the foundation has paid out $50 million over the past five years in the form of scholarships, faculty positions and program support.

Carlson Zink said developments such as additions to the Fritz Pollard Athletic Center, the new home of the Nistler College of Business and Public Administration and new softball complex – slated to break ground on Oct. 3 – represent the culmination of years of philanthropic support.

“I’ve spent the last year talking about how together, we make great things happen at UND,” she said. “All these numbers tell us the collective ‘we’ is thousands strong. This is just the latest project in what is the largest construction boom on campus since the post-World War II period.”

Looking ahead to the future, Carlson Zink invited all attendees to a special event on Oct. 6 – during UND’s homecoming celebrations – titled “The forever starts here: A celebration of the future.” The event will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 6, at the Memorial Union.

“We are proud to be a part of the forever that is the University of North Dakota,” she said. “Today isn't the end of the conversation — it is just the beginning. We will be sharing a special announcement that we believe will change the trajectory of the University of North Dakota.”

