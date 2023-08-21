Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Monday, August 21

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

UND breaks ground on Fritz Pollard Center additions

New space will include locker rooms, weight room, athletic support and coaches offices.

082223 PollardCenterGroundbreaking.jpg
UND and Nodak Mutual officials pitch shovels of gravel during the ceremonial groundbreaking of the Frederick D. (Fritz) Pollard Athletic Center addition at UND on Monday, Aug. 21, 2023.
Eric Hylden/Grand Forks Herald
Joe Banish
By Joe Banish
Today at 4:07 PM

GRAND FORKS – University officials and benefactors gathered to break ground at the site of a planned addition to the Fritz Pollard Athletic Center on Monday, the culmination of years of planning.

The addition, which will be called the Nodak Insurance Company Sports Performance Center due to the company’s sponsorship of the project, will include a new weight room and locker rooms, as well as athletic offices, an academic center and sports medicine facilities.

UND President Andrew Armacost relayed an anecdote about Fritz Pollard Jr. – the facility’s namesake , a three-time all conference football player at UND and 1936 Olympic bronze medalist in the 110-meter hurdles – as an example of the progress the university has made in revitalizing its athletic facilities.

“If you think about the significance of the railroad yard here, when we dedicated the Pollard Center, Fritz’s grandson said he used to run on top of the box cars,” he said. “If you think about that in the ‘30s and ‘40s, that was A, very cold, and B, not a practical way to train. Now you think about what we’ve grown into.”

Read More

Armacost said he became aware of the aging athletic facilities at the former Memorial Stadium on his first visit to campus in fall of 2019.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It was unsatisfactory,” he said. “We heard stories of people saying they’d rather change in their cars than at the facilities we were offering. Now we’re on the precipice of something amazing.”

UND Athletic Director Bill Chaves thanked donors for their support in funding the project, and said the facilities will give UND an edge on its competition.

“We have so many people to thank, we could literally be here until this building is built,” he said. “This project wasn’t possible without our donors – it’s 100% philanthropic. This addition will give our coaches an amazing opportunity to recruit and retain the best student athletes for the next half century. It’s simply a game changer.”

Jim Alexander, president of Nodak Insurance Company, said the decision to partner with UND on the project was easy.

“Part of Nodak Insurance’s mission is to give back to the communities that we live and work in,” he said. “When the opportunity to partner with UND and this building came up, the answer was not difficult. Who wouldn’t want to partner with an athletic department that prides itself on excellence?”

In May, when the groundbreaking date was announced , Armacost said the $20 million upgrades are part of a "really exciting project."

“If you think about the amount of work and effort our student athletes put forward both on the field and in the classroom, having facilities that are worthy of their competitiveness is an important step for the university to take,” he said at the time.

Joe Banish
By Joe Banish
Banish covers news pertaining to K-12 and higher education, as well as county commission coverage.
What To Read Next
handcuffs-investigation.jpg
Local
One of two suspects arrested for Grand Forks burglary
1h ago
 · 
By  Sav Kelly
082023 HotValleyNights3.jpg
Local
Happy Harry's Hot Valley Nights brings out a crowd for music, food and fun
22h ago
 · 
By  Sav Kelly
jeffettinger.jpg
Local
UMN Interim President Jeff Ettinger visits Crookston campus
2d ago
 · 
By  Delaney Otto
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Kadon walleye extended for web.jpg
Northland Outdoors
Trophy Room: East Grand Forks teen lands 31.5-inch walleye on Red Lake River
Aug 14
 · 
By  Brad Dokken
A courtroom gavel
North Dakota
Georgia man pleads guilty to conspiracy to smuggle humans across U.S.-Canada border
1h ago
 · 
By  Sav Kelly
Governor Tim Walz in Rochester
Minnesota
Walz appoints Mass. official to lead new Paid Family and Medical Leave program
2h ago
 · 
By  Staff reports
Tim Pawlenty talks to about 75 Republicans during a July 24, 2011, Ottumwa, Iowa, campaign stop.
Minnesota
What Minn. campaign veterans will watch for in GOP presidential debate
3h ago
 · 
By  Mark Zdechlik / MPR News