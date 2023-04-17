99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
UND, Boeing establish new partnership

Partnership will ease transition from military to civilian life, says Air Force Lt. Col. Aaron McCurdy

UND President Andrew Armacost prepares to sign a memorandum of understanding with Leanne Caret, who served as president and CEO of Boeing Defense, Space and Security (BDS), and is now a senior advisor to Blackstone and a director on the boards of Deere &amp; Company and Raytheon Technologies.(Adam Kurtz / UND Today)
By Joe Banish
Today at 4:38 PM

GRAND FORKS — UND administrators, military leaders and officials from Boeing gathered at the Memorial Union on Monday to establish a partnership between the aerospace industry leader and UND, that will ensure job interviews for all graduating Reserve Officer Training Corps (ROTC) cadets, student veterans and active duty students.

Under the five-year partnership, Boeing will provide job interviews for ROTC cadets upon either completion of their required military service, or upon graduation for those receiving a medical deferment. Active duty and veteran graduates are also eligible for interviews upon graduation. UND will advertise the partnership to eligible participants through avenues such as classroom visits, emails and other outreach events.

UND President Andrew Armacost — a retired Air Force Brigadier General — said Boeing has long been a partner of the defense community.

“Throughout my career, which was 30 years of active duty in the Air Force, I had the chance to see the work that Boeing did up close,” Armacost said. “I saw over and over again the mission and commitment to the United States’ national defense.”

Armacost also said UND is a prime partner for Boeing to recruit talented individuals.

“Boeing has chosen an amazing partner in UND,” Armacost said. “UND of course remains firmly committed to the education and development of so many people who have a connection to the military."

Leanne Caret, former president and CEO of Boeing defense, space and security, said the partnership with UND is a way of showing Boeing’s appreciation for all service members.

“Early in my career I learned that our contribution to the fight was never defined simply by our proximity to it,” Caret said. “When it comes time for our service members to enter into industry, Boeing wants to be there as a partner.”

Caret also said Air Force leaders urged Boeing to partner with UND during the program’s implementation process, due to its strong partnership with the U.S. Space Force.

“When we were having these conversations, we were at Maxwell Air Force Base, which was the home for the Air Force ROTC,” Caret said. “They said ‘we would love to do this with Boeing, only if you do this with UND.’ That is because the partnership with the Space Force is top of mind.”

Col. Jason Mathre, professor of military science at UND, said Army ROTC cadets who are commissioning into the reserves or National Guard have an opportunity to take advantage of the program immediately upon graduation.

Air Force ROTC Lt. Col. Aaron McCurdy said the partnership with Boeing eases the transition from active duty Air Force to civilian life.

“The cadets themselves might not understand the full impact of this right now, but whether it's after ROTC, or 20-30 years of service, at some point they hang up their uniform for the last time,” McCurdy said. “I’ve seen a lot of active duty service members who don’t flinch in operation, get really nervous when they think about what’s next — what happens on the civilian side. Knowing that Boeing is going to pick up the phone and offer an interview eases that transition.”

By Joe Banish
Banish covers news pertaining to K-12 and higher education, as well as county commission coverage.
