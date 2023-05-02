UND Athletics signs ticket sales agreement with Taymar Sales U

GRAND FORKS – UND Athletics, the Ralph Engelstad Arena and Taymar Sales U — a North Carolina-based college sports marketing firm — have announced a multi-year agreement for Taymar to manage outbound ticket sales at UND.

Taymar, founded in 2019, represents 18 universities nationwide with a goal of driving new revenue for athletic departments and organizations that own and operate college sports events. UND is Taymar’s first client from the Summit League.

“We are excited to add the experience and expertise that Taymar brings to our external team at UND athletics,” UND Deputy Athletics Director Erik Martinson said in a press release. “Working alongside our ticket operations teammates at the Ralph, I am really excited to announce this investment and commitment to improving our outbound ticket sales efforts. I look forward to working with Taymar to maximize the opportunity for the benefit of our great fans.”

“We are thrilled to work for Erik and Jody Hodgson alongside their team at UND Athletics and Ralph Engelstad Arena,” said Taymar President Joe Rickert in the release. “From our early conversations, we could feel the energy and passion that surrounds this incredible athletics program, and we are excited to arrive in Grand Forks to start serving Fighting Hawks fans.”

