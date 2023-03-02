UND announces new master’s degree in criminal justice studies

GRAND FORKS — UND will begin offering a master of science degree in criminal justice, beginning in fall 2023.

The degree, which will be offered both online and on-campus, will allow students to “enhance their skills and credentials in today’s criminal justice field,” according to Brad Rundquist, dean of UND’s College of Arts and Sciences.

“This new master’s degree addresses workforce needs in North Dakota and across the region,” Rundquist said via a UND press release. “It also offers unique electives focusing on rural criminology and tribal justice, which are understudied aspects of our criminal justice system.”

Adam Matz, associate professor of criminal justice, who will serve as the program’s graduate director, said the degree will offer students the ability to study a diverse array of topics, in an effort to “fill gaps in a field that tends to focus on urban law enforcement.”

“We have an opportunity with this program to stand out and go beyond the macro-level view of criminal justice systems and related research that students learn in the bachelor’s program,” said Matz. “We’re able to examine topics more relevant to the region, and in turn, learn how to translate research into practice.”

Additionally, students who enroll in the program and are already employed in a professional setting, will be able to contribute to their employer through degree coursework in lieu of writing a thesis, if desired.

