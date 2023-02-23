UND adds new degree in aerospace engineering

GRAND FORKS — UND's College of Engineering and Mines, has announced the addition of an undergraduate degree in aerospace engineering.

The degree, which will commence this fall, will be offered both in person and online. It is the first degree of its kind in the state, according to a UND press release.

Brian Tande, dean of the College of Engineering and Mines, said the degree pairs naturally with the John D. Odegard School of Aerospace Sciences.

"With our long history in aviation, and strong connections to the aerospace industry, UND is a natural place for an aerospace engineering program," Tande said via the press release. "I'm very happy that this is now becoming a reality through collaborations between the College of Engineering & Mines and the John D. Odegard School of Aerospace Sciences."

Tande also said the degree will be an essential complement to UND's commitment to national security initiatives, and provide workforce training for students interested in careers with entities such as the Department of Defense and Homeland Security.

Robert Kraus, dean of the John D. Odegard School of Aerospace Sciences, said students in the college have expressed the desire to add engineering courses to their education.

"We look forward to assisting the College of Engineering and Mines in developing and delivering this new degree, building on the successes of our aviation and space studies programs," said Kraus.

