News Local

UMN Interim President Jeff Ettinger visits Crookston campus

Ettinger has met with not only faculty at the different campuses, but students as well.

jeffettinger.jpg
Jeff Ettinger speaks to members of the Crookston community at The Nest on Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023.
Photo provided by Jess Bengtson
By Delaney Otto
Today at 12:49 PM

CROOKSTON, Minn. — Interim University of Minnesota President Jeff Ettinger stood with members of the Crookston community on Thursday at a reception during his tour of the UMN Crookston campus.

“It’s been a great chance to be at the university today and tour and meet your team and [get] to meet almost two dozen students,” he said, referencing athletes and resident assistants, among other students who were on campus early.

Ettinger, who works from the Twin Cities campus, has been visiting the different University of Minnesota campuses. He visited Rochester’s campus and was in Morris the day before his visit to Crookston. His visit to Duluth was next on the schedule.

Ettinger's reception was held at The Nest On Broadway, a space in the Fournet Building in downtown Crookston. Cookies were served, shaped like UMN's signature "M" logo and the state of Minnesota, with a small candy marking Crookston's location.

Ettinger became the interim president after the resignation of 17th President Joan Gabel, who left the university to become chancellor at the University of Pittsburgh. Ettinger, who previously served as the CEO of Hormel Foods, was chosen from among four finalists.

While Ettinger said he is an “outside person to the academic world,” he thinks his experience with Hormel will serve him well as interim president, though he did say there’s a learning curve. Having only about a year to work before the 18th president is chosen is “very focusing.”

Ettinger has met with not only faculty at the different campuses, but students as well. From what he’s heard, Ettinger said students appreciate the more rural campuses for their hands-on work and multifaceted experiences. Ettinger himself has noticed and welcomed the contrast between the larger and smaller campuses.

Ettinger has some things he wants to focus on as interim president, such as making sure students in the smaller campuses thrive at the same level as students in the university’s larger campuses, and remaining financially sustainable. He also wants to rebuild the relationship between the university’s reality and its reputation, possibly through a new marketing campaign.

By Delaney Otto
Otto is a recent University of North Dakota graduate and reporter at the Herald.
