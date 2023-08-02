Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Two Grand Forks men charged in connection with armed burglary

They each face multiple Class B and Class C felony charges for their alleged involvement in the burglary, which occurred on July 7. Neither man has been arrested.

By Sav Kelly
Today at 3:36 PM

GRAND FORKS — Two Grand Forks men have been charged in connection with an armed burglary that occurred on July 7.

David Alexander Whitlow Jr., 39, is charged with two Class B felonies, which each have a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison: armed robbery and armed burglary. He’s also charged with four Class C felonies: terrorizing with a dangerous weapon, interference with a 911 call, felonious restraint and theft between $1,000 and $10,000.

Michael Anthony Joseph Landvik, 25, is charged with two Class B felonies: accomplice to armed robbery and night burglary. He’s also charged with four Class C felonies: accomplice to terrorizing, interference with a 911 call, felonious restraint and theft between $1,000 and $10,000.

The Grand Forks Police Department was dispatched to a residence on Grand Forks' north end at 12:31 a.m.

According to an affidavit in the case, police spoke to the reporting party, who said two men — later identified as Landvik and Whitlow — entered the home around 12 a.m. and came downstairs. Whitlow was allegedly brandishing a gun, and pointed it at one of the residents, asking about “Eric.”

During this time, the other resident attempted to scoot across the floor to leave the room through the open door, but Landvik stepped in front of her. Whitlow and Landvik took the man and woman’s phones and shoes, threatening to return if they called the police, the affidavit said.

After Whitlow and Landvik left, the man and woman fled the scene, calling 911 on a smart watch. The woman told police she recognized both men from Sledster’s, a local bar.

The owner of the residence reviewed security footage and said the men could possibly be Whitlow — a manager at Sledster’s — and Landvik. He said neither men had ever been to his home “and would never have been allowed there to begin with,” the affidavit said.

Once Landvik and Whitlow were identified, they were interviewed by law enforcement. Both men denied any involvement in the burglary.

Arrest warrants for both men were requested but haven’t been authorized yet.

By Sav Kelly
Sav Kelly joined the Grand Forks Herald in August 2022.

Kelly covers public safety, including local crime and the courts system.

Readers can reach Kelly at (701) 780-1102 or skelly@gfherald.com.
