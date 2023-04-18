99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Two Grand Forks businesses fail tobacco compliance checks

The Grand Forks Police Department's Education and Outreach Bureau conducted the checks alongside underage buyers on Thursday, April 13.

By Sav Kelly
Today at 8:29 AM

GRAND FORKS — Two local businesses failed the Grand Forks Police Department's recent tobacco compliance checks.

According to a press release, the GFPD's Education and Outreach Bureau conducted the checks alongside underage buyers on Thursday, April 13.

The underage buyers entered establishments — under the supervision of an officer — and attempted to purchase tobacco products. The buyers did not conceal their age, and displayed their IDs, if asked.

Compliance checks were done at 14 businesses that have tobacco licenses within Grand Forks.

The two that failed were the Rock Bottle Shop at 1730 13th Avenue North and Hugo's Wine and Spirits at 1950 32nd Avenue South. The clerks that sold the tobacco products were each issued a citation, and the stores will also receive administrative sanctions.

The checks were done in compliance with SYNAR grant funding through the Grand Forks Public Health Department and the North Dakota Department of Health, the release said.

By Sav Kelly
Sav Kelly joined the Grand Forks Herald in August 2022.

Kelly covers public safety, including local crime and the courts system.

Readers can reach Kelly at (701) 780-1102 or skelly@gfherald.com.
