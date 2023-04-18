Two Grand Forks businesses fail tobacco compliance checks

GRAND FORKS — Two local businesses failed the Grand Forks Police Department's recent tobacco compliance checks.

According to a press release, the GFPD's Education and Outreach Bureau conducted the checks alongside underage buyers on Thursday, April 13.

The underage buyers entered establishments — under the supervision of an officer — and attempted to purchase tobacco products. The buyers did not conceal their age, and displayed their IDs, if asked.

Compliance checks were done at 14 businesses that have tobacco licenses within Grand Forks.

The two that failed were the Rock Bottle Shop at 1730 13th Avenue North and Hugo's Wine and Spirits at 1950 32nd Avenue South. The clerks that sold the tobacco products were each issued a citation, and the stores will also receive administrative sanctions.

ADVERTISEMENT

The checks were done in compliance with SYNAR grant funding through the Grand Forks Public Health Department and the North Dakota Department of Health, the release said.