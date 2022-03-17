Read Today's Paper Thursday, March 17
News | Local

Two arrested for alleged involvement in Grand Forks burglary

The incident occurred on the 800 block of Standford Road. A police dog helped track the suspects.

Grand Forks Police Department seal
By Herald staff
March 17, 2022 07:07 AM
GRAND FORKS — Two men were arrested for their involvement in an alleged burglary in Grand Forks.

According to a release from the Grand Forks Police Department, the incident began when a homeowner on the 800 block of Standford Road confronted the two men. Officers, aided by a police dog, tracked the suspects to an apartment building approximately three blocks away.

Subsequent investigation led to the arrest of Jacob Lawson, 20, and Colin Edwards, 18, both of Grand Forks. Both were charged with burglary and Edwards was charged with possession of marijuana and paraphernalia.

The incident occurred shortly after 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 15.

The investigation continues, and the GFPD urges anyone with information to call the department at 701-787-800. Tips also can be submitted on the GFPD's Facebook page or website, or via the 411 app.

