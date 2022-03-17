Two arrested for alleged involvement in Grand Forks burglary

GRAND FORKS — Two men were arrested for their involvement in an alleged burglary in Grand Forks.

According to a release from the Grand Forks Police Department, the incident began when a homeowner on the 800 block of Standford Road confronted the two men. Officers, aided by a police dog, tracked the suspects to an apartment building approximately three blocks away.

Subsequent investigation led to the arrest of Jacob Lawson, 20, and Colin Edwards, 18, both of Grand Forks. Both were charged with burglary and Edwards was charged with possession of marijuana and paraphernalia.

The incident occurred shortly after 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 15.

The investigation continues, and the GFPD urges anyone with information to call the department at 701-787-800. Tips also can be submitted on the GFPD's Facebook page or website, or via the 411 app.