Travel website names Grand Forks one of Midwest’s most charming small cities

GRAND FORKS – Grand Forks has been named one of the Midwest’s most charming small cities, a ranking that local tourism and economic development officials attribute to the city's combination of small-town charm and big-city amenities.

The list of 20 cities was compiled by TravelMag, a publication providing travel guides for destinations across the globe. The final rankings were based on a survey of more than 100 travel writers, photographers and other industry personnel.

Only cities with a population below 100,000 were considered, and each Midwestern state was limited to three cities in the final rankings. Grand Forks is the only North Dakota community on the list.

"Space may be the final frontier, but in Grand Forks it is just the beginning. Home to the University of North Dakota and their research center for aerospace science, this small city of 60,000 residents on the border of Minnesota boasts an eclectic public art scene, a variety of locally owned shops, and a handful of breweries, like the fun and funky Rhombus Guys Brewing Co.," the TravelMag article said in its segment about Grand Forks. "Apart from activities on the Red River, popular draws include the Sertoma Park Japanese Garden, the 'World’s Smallest Art Gallery' at Urban Stampede coffee shop, and Widman’s Candy Shop, home of chocolate-covered potato chips."

Julie Rygg, executive director of Visit Greater Grand Forks, said the city offers visitors and residents alike the tranquility of small-town life, while having amenities typically found in larger cities.

“The thing about Grand Forks is that we are that smaller city, but you can get all the entertainment and fun you see in a larger city,” she said. “I’m very proud of our community and all we have to offer here. Anyone who says there’s nothing to do here isn’t looking.”

Among the amenities cited by Rygg are an abundance of shops, restaurants, art galleries and entertainment venues, including the Alerus Center and Ralph Engelstad Arena.

Rygg – a Grand Forks native – said she returned to the city after a five-year absence to help promote the benefits of the community.

“I lived on the East Coast for about five years, and I was very excited to come home and experience all there is to do here,” she said. “One of the reasons I chose to move back is because it’s a safe and welcoming community. My kids are now 17 and 18, and I never regretted raising them here. I think we’re showing that we’re not only a great community for visitors, but also a great place to live and raise a family.”

Becca Cruger, director of workforce development at the Grand Forks Region Economic Development Corporation, said

“I think charming is an accurate word to describe Grand Forks,” she said. “I moved here 12 years ago, and I feel like walking downtown is a little like being on the set of 'Gilmore Girls.' I think there are things that you find here that you won’t find anywhere else.”

“There are a lot of quality of life initiatives happening,” Cruger added. “It really feels like a city that’s vibrant, without losing that historical, unique charm.

Cruger also pointed to current projects like the Olive Ann Hotel and The Beacon – a multipurpose complex near downtown Grand Forks that will include residential and commercial space, as well as a 40,000-square-foot outdoor plaza – as evidence of Grand Forks’ continued growth.

Additionally, Cruger said, Grand Forks’ commitment to investing in its residents has attracted a large number of young professionals. She said there has been a 27% increase in the community's young professional population.

“There’s a reason for that," she said. "It’s because Grand Forks is investing in itself, and investing in those types of charming experiences that people want to see.”

Cruger said the EDC is focused on presenting Grand Forks as a liveable city to prospective residents.

“Most of the time when people move here, they visit here first,” she said. “So you have to make an impression as a charming community that people could see themselves living in, before you can attract your future population and tax base. We give tours to people who come here to interview with our member companies – Altru, UND and some other big employers. We really have to convince not only the job seekers, but also their families, that this is a great place to live. What you have in your community matters, especially being in such a tight labor market.”

Other communities on the TravelMag Midwest "charming towns" list were Elmhurst, Illinois; Galena, Illinois; Bloomington, Indiana; Columbus, Indiana; Nashville, Indiana; Iowa City, Iowa; Dodge City, Kansas; Frankenmuth, Michigan; Holland, Michigan; Marquette, Michigan; Branson, Missouri; Saint Charles, Missouri; Lanesboro, Minnesota; Valentine, Nebraska; Lancaster, Ohio; Yellow Springs, Ohio; Deadwood, South Dakota; Oshkosh, Wisconsin; and Washington Island, Wisconsin.

