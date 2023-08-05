Through building projects, UND strives to bring students back to campus living

EDITOR'S NOTE: This is the second in a three-part series exploring housing in Grand Forks.

GRAND FORKS – Fifth-year UND student Nico Taylor has lived within walking distance to campus in a rental home with his three roommates for a few years now.

Out front is a raspberry plant, from which he and the others pick fruit.

“That’s the best part,” he joked.

In the backyard they have bonfires and have built things like a bar and a hot tub. There’s a garage, which Taylor appreciates – especially considering the region’s extreme temperatures. They have a cat, which at UND would have required signed notice from a therapist or doctor as an emotional support animal.

One of Taylor’s roommates, Bennett Ashton, says he enjoys the freedom and space of a rental home. He and his roommates are friends with older neighbors around them – one even brings them cookies. Ashton says other students living in the area don’t bother anyone, aside from an occasional party.

“It’s nice to have our own house, own yard,” he said.

But as more students live off campus and often move into rental homes near the university, not everyone in the neighborhood is pleased. As reported by the Herald last month , multiple longtime residents have watched as nearby family homes have been converted into rentals. Students have moved in, causing frustration among longtime residents who are concerned about noise and yard mismanagement.

The Herald recently spoke with a number of young residents in the neighborhoods near UND. Some gave multiple reasons for moving off campus – from more space to more freedom compared to living in on-campus housing. The percentage of students living off campus has increased in the past 10 years, marking a decline in students staying in UND’s provided dorms and apartments.

In the 2012-2013 academic year, 69.61% of the 15,250 enrolled students lived off campus. A decade later, 77.31% of the 13,876 enrolled students lived off campus. UND Housing Director Troy Noeldner speculates the trend is due to the rising number of off-campus options compared to 10 years ago. He described it as “extreme growth,” adding it has led to competition for returning students. Noeldner would like to see this percentage of off-campus students decrease and for UND to “have as many students live on campus as we can.”

“We think that the experience on campus is valuable for all students,” he said. “We really want, especially for our students in their first or second year, that programming, that connection, the resources we can connect them with, the type of environment we provide. … We continue to work in ways to help students understand the values and benefits of living on campus.”

Neighborhood effect

Jerry Severson, Jennifer Tarlin and Mark Hewitt – all of whom live in the neighborhoods near UND – recently told the Herald that some off-campus students have prompted complaints from neighbors, ranging from graffiti, unkempt lawns and noisy parties to large numbers of people living in one home.

But Linda Olsen, who has lived in a house near UND since the early ’90s, says students living on their own, off campus, gives them a learning opportunity to be part of a community. While she’s seen good kids moving into her area, they’re not always used to taking care of a house by themselves. That, she said, can lead to issues like lawns that aren’t regularly mowed or snow not scooped from sidewalks.

“We have to go through that period of learning every fall, when students move in. If they’re there for a couple years they kind of have that learning curve and then they’re good,” she said. “But every fall we have that new learning curve, so sometimes that can be very frustrating.”

Olsen tries to form a connection with incoming students and their parents, so they know there’s someone to go to if they need something. She appreciates how an increased number of students in the neighborhood brings a wider range of diversity and demographics. That’s something that a dorm full of students in the same age range doesn’t have.

UND housing

UND pushes for students to live on campus. Most first-year students are required to live on campus, with some exceptions: students who already live within 35 miles of campus, transfer students and students who are at least a year out of graduation from high school (or equivalent).

Noeldner says it’s important, especially for first- and second-year students, to be able to live on campus and get the connections and resources they need. The environment of living on campus, he says, makes a positive impact on students.

Some of the ways UND encourages students to continue living on campus, Noeldner said, is through things like priority sign-up and a range of meal plans. He also says students who stay on campus often have better grade-point averages and retention. Some on-campus housing is specifically meant for non-first-year students, such as University Place and on-campus apartments. Swanson Hall is also exclusively for returning, transfer and graduate students.

Student concerns

Often, the top concern for students is space, according to third-year students Isabella Zimprich, who lives in the Boden; Connor Ferguson, who lives in a Campus Place apartment; and Soren Irgens, who lives in a South Hampton Townhome on Grand Forks’ south side.

“I can say this is my home,” Irgens said. “I can do with it what I want.”

And, they say, it’s hard to beat the perks – such as the Boden’s game room and study rooms, and a townhome’s garage and kitchen. Irgens said the kitchen in his dorm was often messy.

What could UND do to encourage students to move back onto campus?

For Irgens, parking is a big factor. He says resident halls Brannon, Norne, Selke and McVey all shared one parking lot, and finding a spot was sometimes difficult. That issue, especially in the winter, was a “struggle bus,” Irgens said.

Zimprich would appreciate new rules that would promote a quieter environment in the dorms.

Ferguson says he does prefer to live on campus and would like to have more apartment options. UND is making “great steps,” he said, to improve housing with the new dorms and Memorial Village projects.

UND is working on its Housing Improvement Project, renovating and replacing dorm halls. This is part of a $107.5 million contract with Johnson Controls for various campus projects. McVey and West Halls recently were demolished and replaced, and the Wilkerson Complex Quad is expected to be finished in the near future. Norne and Selke Halls are both planned to be improved, and Walsh Hall has recently been demolished. Squires Hall will be demolished soon.

Noeldner said on-campus apartments will be touched up as well, and he hopes to do more, such as making more housing specifically for upperclassmen.

David Dodds, director of communications at UND, says the work is an attempt to "right size" the campus for the student population. UND's goal is to have most of its housing west of the English Coulee, and its academic space to the east. Not only will this eliminate more than $200 million in maintenance costs, it also will reduce the university's "housing footprint" by 100 million square feet.

Olsen, who lives in the neighborhood near UND, said she has concerns about bigger dorms. Smaller facilities, she believes, give students more chances to form a community.

“I liked the dorms that they had there before, because they were small enough that you kind of created your own small community, and you interacted with other communities. You had things in place so if somebody was having a hard time it wouldn’t just be overlooked,” she said. “When you get into such a huge place … it diminishes some self-responsibility or community development. … That kind of concerns me.”