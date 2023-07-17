6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME ONLY. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Monday, July 17

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Thompson man sentenced to six months for theft, fleeing law enforcement, other crimes

With credit since his arrest in July, he will be in custody for 74 more days. Once released, he'll be on supervised probation for three years.

A courtroom gavel
By Sav Kelly
Today at 3:20 PM

GRAND FORKS — A Thompson, North Dakota, man charged with theft of property, fleeing from law enforcement and other crimes was sentenced after changing his plea on Monday, July 17.

Dominick William Eley, 18, was charged with Class B felony theft of property, Class C felony fleeing law enforcement, Class C felony reckless endangerment and Class B misdemeanor refusal to halt.

Eley pleaded guilty to all charges and was granted a plea agreement. He was sentenced to 360 days at the Grand Forks County Correctional Center, first serving 180 days. With 106 days served already, this means Eley will be in custody for 74 more days.

Eley’s convictions are deemed misdemeanors due to the sentence length, which is consistent with misdemeanor charges.

According to an affidavit in the case, law enforcement located a stolen vehicle at 12:16 a.m. on March 22. The vehicle was traveling westbound on 8th Street in Thompson when a deputy attempted to conduct a traffic stop.

ADVERTISEMENT

The vehicle fled southbound and eventually crashed into a snowbank at the intersection of Morrison Avenue and Broadway Street, after sliding through the intersection, the affidavit said.

Eley, the driver, exited the vehicle and fled on foot. He refused to halt but was apprehended after a short foot pursuit, the affidavit said.

Following his release from custody, Eley will be on supervised probation for three years.

Read more

By Sav Kelly
Sav Kelly joined the Grand Forks Herald in August 2022.

Kelly covers public safety, including local crime and the courts system.

Readers can reach Kelly at (701) 780-1102 or skelly@gfherald.com.
What To Read Next
GFPDCitizensAcademy1.png
Local
Grand Forks Police Department invites public to register for upcoming citizen's academy
8h ago
 · 
By  Sav Kelly
07xx23 UniversityParkRenters.jpg
Members Only
Local
As families leave and renters move in, some residents on Grand Forks' north end seek change
2d ago
 · 
By  Meghan Arbegast
IMG_5084.jpg
Local
Cavalier Farmers Market has returned for the summer
3d ago
 · 
By  Delaney Otto
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
NCAA Football 2019: Drake v North Dakota AUG 31
Members Only
UND Hockey
UND plans to spend nearly $1 million annually in Alston Awards to athletes
3d ago
 · 
By  Brad Elliott Schlossman
Jake Wallin.png
North Dakota
Fargo officer slain in shooting was a 'member of our family,' police chief says
1d ago
 · 
By  April Baumgarten
BIZ-MARIJUANA-MARKET-COULD-BE-BOON-1-MS.jpg
Minnesota
Minnesota’s marijuana market could be a boon for other industries, jobs
1d ago
 · 
By  Ryan Faircloth, Brooks Johnson / Star Tribune
07xx23 Ember2.jpg
Community
New manager oversees renovation of The Ember, hoping to reopen late summer or early fall
1d ago
 · 
By  Pamela Knudson