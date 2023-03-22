99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Thompson man arrested for fleeing law enforcement, suspected of vehicle theft

He was arrested on suspicion of motor vehicle theft, fleeing in a motor vehicle, reckless endangerment and refusal to halt.

Grand Forks County Sheriff
By Sav Kelly
Today at 4:23 PM

GRAND FORKS — An 18-year-old Thompson man was arrested on Wednesday, March 22, after a vehicle pursuit.

According to a press release from the Grand Forks County Sheriff's Office, deputies were patrolling rural Thompson around 12:15 a.m. They were searching for a 2022 Chevrolet Silverado, which had been reported stolen earlier.

The vehicle was located, and deputies attempted to initiate a traffic stop.

"The vehicle immediately fled" into Thompson, traveling up to 70 mph, according to the press release.

The vehicle continued traveling through town, "disregarding at least two stop signs before crashing into a snowbank" near the intersection at Morrison Street and Highway 15, the release said.

The two occupants of the Silverado fled on foot and were taken into custody "after a short foot pursuit."

The driver was identified as Dominick Eley of Thompson. Eley was arrested on suspicion of motor vehicle theft, fleeing in a motor vehicle, reckless endangerment and refusal to halt.

Eley was transported to the Grand Forks County Correctional Center.

The passenger was identified as a juvenile and was charged with refusal to halt.

The incident is under investigation.

