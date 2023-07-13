Thompson Days is back this year

THOMPSON — Thompson Days has made a return for this weekend.

The event, celebrated every other year, started on Wednesday with t-ball and softball games at Southbrook Park. Thursday’s events included a golf cart parade, neighborhood block parties and a fireworks display.

Other events this weekend include a family movie night showing of the Super Mario Bros. Movie at the community center, a legion baseball game and live music at Brewskis on Friday; a pancake breakfast at Thompson Fire Hall, a parade, vendor show, car show, cornhole tournament, kid zone and Red River Zoo ZOOmobile Outreach Program on Saturday; and local church services at St. Matt’s and St. Jude’s on Sunday. Food trucks will be available Friday and Saturday.

The kid zone requires $5 for entry, but all other events are free to attend, with some accepting free will offerings.

Delayne Wojciechowski is one of the five members of the Thompson Days Committee, and first attended Thompson Days before she moved to town, where she’s been living for about nine years. To her, Thompson Days is “time to enjoy each other and visit with neighbors and stuff that you maybe don’t see all the time.”

“It’s basically a small town community gathering together and celebrating their great community and the families and stuff that we have in town,” she said.

More information and a full schedule of Thompson Days are available on its official website and Facebook page .