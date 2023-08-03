The mosquito population is low but West Nile virus is still a concern

GRAND FORKS — As the summer gets to its later months, the mosquito population in Grand Forks is low.

“The trap counts have been very low,” said Todd Hanson, head of Mosquito Control for Grand Forks Public Health.

So far, the trap count has peaked on July 7 with a total of 16, according to the Grand Forks Mosquito Control website. The mosquito numbers this year are similar to the numbers in 2022 , Hanson said, when the trap count peaked on June 2 with 14.

Even with the low population numbers, there is another concern: the rate of West Nile virus occurring in the mosquitoes. Since West Nile virus first appeared in Grand Forks in 2002, this is only the fourth year it has been identified as early as June, Hanson said. Mosquito Control has been regularly testing pools, groups of 50 mosquitoes, for the virus.

“We're seeing quite a bit of West Nile virus activity,” Hanson said. “Last Thursday, we did three pools. Two of them were positive with West Nile.”

On July 31, the pool they tested came up negative, according to Hanson. However, this increased prevalence of West Nile comes as Grand Forks approaches the time of year when the amount of West Nile virus activity normally peaks.

One way to combat West Nile is to drastically reduce the mosquito population, Hanson said. In order to do that, Mosquito Control performs a series of preemptive measures that deal with the population immediately.

The most visible is spraying, which is referred to by Mosquito Control as adulticide, but spraying makes up only a fraction of the population reduction effort. Hanson prioritizes the larvicide measures, which are preventative.

“We've mapped out over 1,200 sites within the city of Grand Forks and then we go off the first couple of miles and find the mosquitoes that would migrate in,” Hanson said. “That's the biggest part of our program, the larvicide program.”

Mosquitoes spawn in stagnant water, like that found in roadside ditches, bird baths, and livestock troughs. Hanson says his staff tries site reduction where they can but it is not always possible, even if it is effective.

“Whenever you can eliminate a site, you're more ahead,” He said. “A lot of our mosquito production comes from roadside ditches and the retention ponds that we have. There's a lot of low-lying areas. Especially on the outskirts of town.”

Despite the population of mosquitoes being low so far this year, Hanson says it is important for people to take precautionary measures to prevent infection.

He encourages people to wear protective clothing like long sleeves and pants, use bug spray, specifically bug spray with DEET, and to monitor any stagnant water on their property making sure to turn it over with fresh water at least once a week if they can.

If infected with West Nile, Hanson says most people will exhibit flu-like symptoms, stiff neck, headache and full body rash. In severe cases, there will be a high fever and a very severe headache.

Only 20% of people infected will have severe symptoms, according to Hanson. If someone is experiencing severe symptoms, Hanson recommends going directly to a health care provider, since severe symptoms can lead to meningitis or encephalitis, which can be life threatening.

The Mosquito Control Department will have no way of knowing how much West Nile activity occurred this year until, at the earliest, the end of August.

