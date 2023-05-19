99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Teachers union salary negotiations and other Herald stories you may have missed this week

Devils Lake landowners still upset about lake level management, Grand Forks Central claiming another Cushman Cup, Grand Forks teachers rescinding salary agreement support.

Grand Forks Central goalkeeper Hannah Biby rushes to snag the ball out of the air as Red River's Cassidy O'Halloran (11) heads it late in the first half of the Cushman Cup girls soccer match at Cushman Field in Grand Forks on Tuesday, May 16, 2023.
By Staff reports
Today at 10:39 AM

Between Grand Forks Central claiming another Cushman Cup, Grand Forks teachers rescinding salary agreement support and a Devils Lake lake level management update, recap some important Herald headlines you may have missed this past week.

Grand Forks Public Schools
Local
Teachers union withdraws support for tentative salary agreement
Grand Forks Education Association says agreement's language provides for increases to base salary, rather than an agreed-upon increase for all salaries.
May 15, 2023 07:37 PM
By  Joe Banish

Grand Forks Education Association says the agreement's language provides for increases to base salary, rather than an agreed-upon increase for all salaries.

North Dakota
Frustrated Devils Lake-area landowners present lake-level management petition to state leaders
The petition, signed by more than 50 Lake Region landowners and farmers at a meeting earlier in May, was presented at the Devils Lake Outlets Management Advisory Committee meeting in Devils Lake.
May 17, 2023 07:13 PM
By  Ingrid Harbo

The petition, signed by more than 50 Lake Region landowners and farmers at a meeting earlier in May, was presented at the Devils Lake Outlets Management Advisory Committee meeting in Devils Lake.

Prep
Grand Forks Central maintains rivalry dominance, claims Cushman Cup
The Roughriders haven't scored against the Knights since 2019.
May 16, 2023 09:58 PM
By  Tom Miller

Another win for Central in girl's soccer. The Roughriders haven't scored against the Knights since 2019.

Local
Lower-than-average cost of living in Grand Forks used by the Economic Development Corp. to promote the city
In the last quarter of 2022, Grand Forks had a composite index score of 94%, which is six points lower than the national average.
May 14, 2023 07:01 AM
By  Meghan Arbegast

In the last quarter of 2022, Grand Forks had a composite index score of 94%, which is six points lower than the national average.

Minnesota
Roseau County EMS helicopter relocating, but life flights will continue
According to a Guardian Flight press release, the last day of helicopter operations in Roseau will be May 31, and the helicopter will be relocated to Grand Rapids on June 4.
May 18, 2023 04:32 PM
By  Sav Kelly

According to a Guardian Flight press release, the last day of helicopter operations in Roseau will be May 31, and the helicopter will be relocated to Grand Rapids on June 4.

