Teachers union salary negotiations and other Herald stories you may have missed this week

Between Grand Forks Central claiming another Cushman Cup, Grand Forks teachers rescinding salary agreement support and a Devils Lake lake level management update, recap some important Herald headlines you may have missed this past week.

Local Teachers union withdraws support for tentative salary agreement Grand Forks Education Association says agreement's language provides for increases to base salary, rather than an agreed-upon increase for all salaries.

North Dakota Frustrated Devils Lake-area landowners present lake-level management petition to state leaders The petition, signed by more than 50 Lake Region landowners and farmers at a meeting earlier in May, was presented at the Devils Lake Outlets Management Advisory Committee meeting in Devils Lake.

Another win for Central in girl's soccer. The Roughriders haven't scored against the Knights since 2019.

In the last quarter of 2022, Grand Forks had a composite index score of 94%, which is six points lower than the national average.

Minnesota Roseau County EMS helicopter relocating, but life flights will continue According to a Guardian Flight press release, the last day of helicopter operations in Roseau will be May 31, and the helicopter will be relocated to Grand Rapids on June 4.

