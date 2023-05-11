Suspected active shooter in Grand Forks determined to be firing at rodent

GRAND FORKS — A suspected active shooter call in Grand Forks on Thursday morning turned out to be a man firing at a rodent, law enforcement says.

Local law enforcement responded to a suspected active shooter near CF Industries at 8:32 a.m. on Thursday, May 11.

On scene, law enforcement determined the shots were fired from a nearby business, GF Truss, located in the 5100 block of North Washington Street, according to a press release.

A male employee was detained. He told law enforcement "he was responsible for firing several shots at a rodent on GF Truss property," the release said.

According to the release, no arrests were made at the scene and the case remains under investigation.

ADVERTISEMENT