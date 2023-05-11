99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Suspected active shooter in Grand Forks determined to be firing at rodent

No arrests have been made, and the incident remains under investigation.

FSA north dakota brief
By Sav Kelly
Today at 1:18 PM

GRAND FORKS — A suspected active shooter call in Grand Forks on Thursday morning turned out to be a man firing at a rodent, law enforcement says.

Local law enforcement responded to a suspected active shooter near CF Industries at 8:32 a.m. on Thursday, May 11.

On scene, law enforcement determined the shots were fired from a nearby business, GF Truss, located in the 5100 block of North Washington Street, according to a press release.

A male employee was detained. He told law enforcement "he was responsible for firing several shots at a rodent on GF Truss property," the release said.

According to the release, no arrests were made at the scene and the case remains under investigation.

By Sav Kelly
Sav Kelly joined the Grand Forks Herald in August 2022.

Kelly covers public safety, including local crime and the courts system.

Readers can reach Kelly at (701) 780-1102 or skelly@gfherald.com.
