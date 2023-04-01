99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Saturday, April 1

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Students from across the region show off their skills during second annual Fenworks Esports state tournament

Lane Oian, president of Fenworks, said the tournament brings students who share a passion for esports together

Esports1.jpg
Spectators at the second annual Fenworks State Tournament watch as students compete in one of the game pods on Saturday, April 1, at the Alerus Center.
Meghan Arbegast/Grand Forks Herald
Meghan Arbegast
By Meghan Arbegast
Today at 11:56 AM

GRAND FORKS — The second annual Fenworks Esports state tournament brought out about 130 students from schools in North Dakota and Minnesota to the Alerus Center on March 31 and April 1.

Lane Oian, president of Fenworks, said the tournament brings students who share a passion for esports together.

“You see it with traditional sports with basketball and football and there’s school rivalries, but the same holds true with esports,” Oian said. “The students get the chance to see their friends from other schools. They compete with them and then they come together and they see each other. We’ve had people that make lifelong friendships when they get to play together online.”

Wesley Partlow, along with his teammates on the Jamestown Supersonic Blue Jays from Jamestown High School, competed in Rocket League at the tournament. Partlow said the tournament was not only a great experience, but it was also a chance to meet other students.

“It’s very cool (because) stuff like this doesn’t always happen all that much,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Esports2.jpg
Two teams compete in Fortnite on the main stage at the Fenworks State Tournament on Saturday, April 1, at the Alerus Center.
Meghan Arbegast/Grand Forks Herald

Leading up to the state tournament, Fenworks runs an eight week esports season for students in sixth grads and up to compete for a spot at the tournament. During the two-day tournament students competed in Valorant, Fortnite, Rocket League and chess. Winners of each game title were announced and received a trophy during the closing ceremony on Saturday.

Oian said she has seen the popularity of esports continue to rise over the years as it creates an inclusive environment for anyone to participate in.

“It doesn’t matter the age or anything," she said. "They can compete against each other and their abilities directly correlate a lot of times to computer technology, computer engineering or anything in that realm like computer sciences. And they have that ability to have tech understanding. It’s just really cool to see them come and show off their skills.”

Fenworks CEO Kaleb Dschaak said educators in the community reached out around two years ago to get esports programs available in schools.

“I was working with UND, I helped construct their (esports) facility, and that’s sort of how they got in touch,” Dschaak said. “From there we started launching these programs and getting schools involved in esports and its made a huge difference.”

READ MORE GRAND FORKS NEWS

The number of sponsors for the tournament this year has also increased, according to Oian, with several of those being colleges including UND, North Dakota State University, Dickinson State University Esports, Lake Region State College, Northland Community and Technical College and the University of Jamestown.

Not only does Oian see a lot of participation in esports from students, but she has also seen a lot of interest from the community with the number of spectators, both school administrators and parents, that come to watch the students compete after they’ve worked their way up to the state tournament.

“The students that maybe never before strived for that eligibility, now they do because it gives them something to (be) really motivated by,” Oian said. “We get the (school) admin support on that of course, and then the guardian support because they get to see their student shine and get in the spotlight.”

Meghan Arbegast
By Meghan Arbegast
Meghan Arbegast grew up in Security-Widefield, Colorado. She earned a Bachelor of Science in Journalism from North Dakota State University in Fargo, in 2021.

Arbegast wrote for The Spectrum, NDSU's student newspaper, for three years and was Head News Editor for two years. She was an intern with University Relations her last two semesters of college.

Arbegast covers news pertaining to the city of Grand Forks/East Grand Forks including city hall coverage.

Readers can reach Arbegast at 701-780-1267 or MArbegast@gfherald.com.

Pronouns: She/Her
Languages: English
What To Read Next
Grand Forks Police.jpg
Local
Cause of death for man found near Grand Forks airport may take months to determine
March 31, 2023 05:03 PM
 · 
By  Sav Kelly
SCOTTDGARRETT.jpg
Local
New chief patrol agent named for Grand Forks sector
March 31, 2023 04:59 PM
 · 
By  Sav Kelly
040223 OperationCereal.jpg
Local
Sacred Heart students hope to ‘feed some hungry children’ with ‘Operation Cereal’
March 31, 2023 03:37 PM
 · 
By  Sav Kelly
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
03xx23 WarroadNewspaper1.jpg
Minnesota
No news isn’t good news in Warroad, a town that grapples with the loss of its newspaper
April 01, 2023 07:03 AM
 · 
By  Joe Banish
Randy Bergquist.jpg
Minnesota
New Crookston superintendent says plans for new athletic facility, school’s diversity drew him to job
April 01, 2023 06:48 AM
 · 
By  Ingrid Harbo
NDGF Calendar Page May 2022.jpg
Northland Outdoors
DNR webinars, shooting sports events coming up on Outdoors Calendar
April 01, 2023 06:11 AM
 · 
By  Brad Dokken
Drew Wrigley, in a navy blue suit and red tie, points to a rising bar graph.
North Dakota
Tough-on-crime bill rewritten to drop minimum sentences for violent gun crimes, offenses against police
April 01, 2023 05:32 AM
 · 
By  April Baumgarten