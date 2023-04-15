99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Street in Grand Forks closed due to high water; road near Ada, Minnesota, also closed

By Staff reports
Today at 6:06 AM

GRAND FORKS — A street in Grand Forks has been closed due to high water.

The city of Grand Forks, according to a release sent to the media on Friday evening, April 14, has closed North 55th Street from University Avenue to Sixth Avenue North due to water on the road, caused by overland flooding.

Also, the Minnesota Department of Transportation announced early Saturday morning that Highway 200 on the western limits of Ada, Minnesota, has been closed due to water over the road.

Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
