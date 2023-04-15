Street in Grand Forks closed due to high water; road near Ada, Minnesota, also closed

GRAND FORKS — A street in Grand Forks has been closed due to high water.

The city of Grand Forks, according to a release sent to the media on Friday evening, April 14, has closed North 55th Street from University Avenue to Sixth Avenue North due to water on the road, caused by overland flooding.

Detour signs are posted.

Also, the Minnesota Department of Transportation announced early Saturday morning that Highway 200 on the western limits of Ada, Minnesota, has been closed due to water over the road.

