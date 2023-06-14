Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
ADVERTISEMENT

Air quality unhealthy for everyone in parts of Minnesota, North Dakota; residents urged to take precautions

The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency has issued an air quality alert for most of the state until 6 a.m. on Friday, June 16.

IMG_3388.JPG
Hazy conditions linger over the Red River of the North in Greater Grand Forks on Wednesday, June 14, 2023, as smoke from wildfires in Canada drifts over the region.
Ingrid Harbo / Grand Forks Herald
Ingrid Harbo
By Ingrid Harbo
Today at 1:23 PM

GRAND FORKS — Minnesota and North Dakota environmental agencies are advising residents to take precautions to protect their health as hazy skies descend on the region. The haze is caused by smoke from wildfires in northwestern Canada.

In Minnesota, the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency has issued an air quality alert for most of the state until 6 a.m. on Friday, June 16, as sections of the state reach air quality levels that are unhealthy for everyone. While North Dakota does not issue air quality alerts, the North Dakota Department of Environmental Quality is advising residents in north-central and eastern North Dakota to limit prolonged outdoor activity while smoky conditions remain.

Tom Grafenauer, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Grand Forks, said the mid- to upper-flow patterns of the atmosphere determine where wildfire smoke is transported.

“When the atmospheric conditions favor the transport of that smoke into our region, that’s where we get the smoky conditions,” Grafenauer said.

Air quality conditions probably won't remain consistent, he said.

“I would imagine that the conditions are going to improve and then get worse, improve and then get worse, just kind of depending on the concentration of smoke coming from the source regions in Canada,” Grafenauer said.

According to an MPCA statement issued Wednesday, June 14, air quality levels are expected to be in the orange and red air quality index categories, which are considered unhealthy for sensitive groups and unhealthy for everyone, respectively. Sensitive groups include people who have asthma or other breathing conditions, people with heart disease, high blood pressure or diabetes, pregnant people and children and older adults.

In northwest Minnesota, areas affected by the red air quality index category include Norman County, Mahnomen County, parts of Red Lake County and most of Polk County, including East Grand Forks. Kittson, Roseau, Marshall, Pennington, Lake of the Woods and Beltrami Counties are expected to be in the orange air quality index category.

Wildfire smoke contains fine particle pollution that can irritate eyes, nose and throat and cause coughing, chest tightness, dizziness and fatigue, said the MPCA.

The MPCA advises people in sensitive groups to reduce outdoor physical activity, take breaks and do less intense activity outside.

The North Dakota Department of Environmental Quality advises everyone to “use common sense and avoid prolonged outdoor exposure.” In a June 14 statement, it said residents who see or smell smoke should stay indoors until smoke levels subside, reduce outdoor physical activity and set air conditioning units to re-circulate air to prevent outside air from moving inside.

Both agencies recommend residents stay up to date with air quality conditions. The MPCA has an air quality alert page at www.pca.state.mn.us/air-water-land-climate/current-air-quality-conditions . North Dakota recommends residents visit fire.airnow.gov for the most up-to-date information.

ADVERTISEMENT

