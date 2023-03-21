Standstill agreement with Fufeng further discussed by Grand Forks City Council members

GRAND FORKS – City Council members on Monday revisited a standstill agreement – approved at a meeting last week – related to the city’s decision to move away from Fufeng Group.

The discussion came at the end of their regularly scheduled meeting, when council member Ken Vein said he wanted to follow up on a conversation from last week.

I n February, council members voted 5- 0 to stop the Fufeng wet corn mill project after the U.S. Department of the Air Force said the mill would be a threat to national security due to its ownership ties to China and proximity to Grand Forks Air Force Base.

At the council’s Committee of the Whole meeting last week, council members voted 7-0 to approve a “standstill agreement,” which provides that both parties put on hold any actions taken under the project’s original development agreement – including the city’s notice of termination – without affecting any rights that exist for the termination. The standstill allows both sides to determine if an agreement and termination can be reached.

Monday evening, Vein questioned the process.

ADVERTISEMENT

“When we voted back in February for termination, what does termination mean when we had that vote back at that time?” Vein asked. “Because we didn't take any action now until March, some five weeks later. I’m just wondering, was it not terminated after the original motion?”

City Attorney Dan Gaustad said the way the development agreement with Fufeng reads is there needs to be a termination notice in order to affect the termination. Gaustad said the way he understood the council’s Feb. 6 decision – when the council decided to move away from the Fufeng project – was that he was being directed to initiate the termination process.

“I was in the process of crafting a termination notice at the time and then I got communicated by the attorney with Fufeng requesting discussions to occur before sending out (the) termination,” Gaustad said. “That’s why I approached City Council with (the standstill agreement).”

Mayor Brandon Bochenski asked what Gaustad expects the timeline to look like for the standstill agreement. Gaustad said the standstill agreement has a 90-day window in which something must occur. That could include an agreement on termination between both parties, or – if an agreement isn’t reached – then the city would “walk away” and send out the termination notice.

Vein said he thought the council’s original motion in February was the end of Fufeng.

“There’s a lot more details than I’m aware of obviously here, but when we did the motion to terminate I thought we kind of told the world and everybody that we’ve terminated this agreement,” he said. “And then we come back and do this standstill agreement. …”

Vein said after last week’s meeting, he began recalling events that had happened in recent weeks, only to “find out it’s not been terminated yet.”

Vein reiterated he would like to have the termination done.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I just thought when I looked at it now, six weeks, five weeks we’ve been at it … it’d be nice to have it done and then move on for what we need to do. I just want to make sure I stated that,” Vein said. “I wish it were different and that we’d been able to do that sooner when we actually made a motion. I understand you have some legal process to follow through, but it seems, for me, excessive for where we are.”

Replied Gaustad: “I don’t think it’s excessive. I think it’s an opportunity to have these discussions with Fufeng to see if a resolution can be reached. Like I said last week, everything’s on the table. Nothing is not on the table. We can have discussions about what’s going to happen with the property. We can have all kinds of discussions about the entirety of the area.”

In addition to the standstill agreement, Vein asked about doing an after-action report regarding Fufeng.

“I’m a strong believer in that. There were some things that were done well and there were things that were not,” he said. “You’ve got to learn from what has happened and figure out how we can move forward. It helps with transparency. …”

Vein said the report likely won’t be quick and would potentially impact the development agreement with Epitome Energy, which is proposing to build a soybean crush plant along the city’s northwest edge, near the landfill.

Bochenski and other council members agreed to allow Vein to take the lead on the report.

Also Monday, council members heard from residents who expressed their continued frustration with the way the city handled the Fufeng project. Frank Matejcek, a Falconer Township resident, asked the council to get answers to questions pertaining to potential foreign investors, partnerships with foreign adversaries and whether there is foreign investment for the Epitome Energy soybean crush plant before moving forward with the development.

Matejcek also asked to what extent Epitome has engaged with the Air Force – including the wing commander at Grand Forks Air Force Base – and whether the council could certify in writing that if Epitome is approached by a foreign entity or investor, that a review with the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States would be pursued.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This all stems from Fufeng,” Matejcek said. “Foreign investments are very important and everything you’re going to do is going to be basically scrutinized. Everything that happens at Grand Forks is going to be that way.”

In other news Monday, council members:

