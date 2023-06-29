Grand Forks man accused of stabbing has initial appearance in court

GRAND FORKS — A Grand Forks man who was arrested after an alleged stabbing had his initial appearance in court on Thursday, June 29.

Eldrey Marchone Lane, 48, is charged with Class C felony aggravated assault with a dangerous weapon. He is in custody at the Grand Forks County Correctional Center, and has been assigned a public defender to represent him in the case.

According to an affidavit in the case, law enforcement was dispatched to the area of North 8th Street and 5th Avenue North for a reported stabbing on Tuesday, June 27.

Maurice Johnson was found on scene with a puncture wound in his left shoulder that was approximately two inches long, the affidavit said. He was transported to Altru Hospital by ambulance, and hospital staff later confirmed his left lung had been punctured.

Lane was located and detained. A blue folding knife – which matched Johnson’s description of the weapon Lane used – was seized from him, the affidavit said.

Johnson told police they were involved in an altercation and Lane “let his dog loose” on him, the affidavit said.

Johnson said he was trying to dodge the “one hundred and ten pound pitbull” when Lane approached and stabbed him, the affidavit said.

Johnson said Lane tried to kill him “over nothing,” the affidavit said.

A few people witnessed the incident and gave statements that supported Johnson’s statement.

Lane is scheduled for a preliminary hearing at 9 a.m. on Aug. 4.