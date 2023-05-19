Spring cleanup week in Greater Grand Forks to start May 22

GRAND FORKS – Spring cleanup week in both Grand Forks and East Grand Forks will begin on Monday, May 22.

In Grand Forks, Public Works Operations Director Sharon Lipsh, said there are two important changes to this year’s cleanup. One is that all items must be left on the berm, near the street. Additionally, items will be collected on residents' street maintenance day. In the past, items were collected on normal garbage collection day.

People can find out when their street maintenance day is by visiting the city's website as well as the Grand Forks 311 app.

Those living in apartments also can participate in cleanup week by leaving items on the berm.

READ MORE GRAND FORKS/EAST GRAND FORKS NEWS







Spring cleanup is held annually in both cities, and allows residents to dispose of household junk and bulkier items, such as appliances and furniture.

ADVERTISEMENT

Residents can dispose of glass as long as they set it to the side for crews to see. Small quantities of branch clippings can be disposed, though large piles of tree stumps and branches won't be picked up. Also, crews won't pick up commercial quantities of junk, larger residential construction project waste and chemicals.

In addition to cleanup week and streetside pickup, Grand Forks residents also can use the landfill free of charge throughout the week, as long as they show proof of residency, such as a driver's license or utility bill. The landfill will be open for extended hours, including 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, May 20, and Saturday, May 27; and 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. May 22-26.

The electronic recycling event in Grand Forks was held May 6. Lipsh said roughly 22,900 pounds of electronics were recycled that day. East Grand Forks residents will be able to drop off hazardous waste and electronics at the end of cleanup week on May 27.

Lipsh said spring cleanup helps to prevent people from dumping items outside. Residents in Grand Forks are also able to drop off items at the landfill for free four times a year, as long as they show proof of residency. Lipsh said having that available to residents has been beneficial.

“I believe it’s helped. The true story’s going to be when we actually complete spring cleanup and see our numbers, if they’ve gone down. I think that will be the true sign (to see) whether or not it’s working," she said. "But I believe there’s been less dumping, like less illegal dumping, out by the landfill and some of the township roads surrounding the landfill. I haven’t heard as much about that so my belief is that it’s helping.”

In East Grand Forks an additional cleanup week for residents is held in the fall.