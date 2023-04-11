Spring cleanup week in Greater Grand Forks postponed to late May due to spring snowfall

GRAND FORKS – Due to spring snowfall and potential for spring flooding, cleanup week for the cities of Grand Forks and East Grand Forks has been pushed back to the week of May 22.

The electronic recycling event in Grand Forks is still scheduled for Saturday, May 6, while hazardous waste and electronic drop-off day in East Grand Forks is scheduled for May 27.

Spring cleanup is held annually and allows residents to dispose of household junk and bulkier items, such as appliances and furniture. Residents can leave the items on the curb, where they normally place their garbage, by 7 a.m. of their normal collection day. For those living in apartments, people can place items on the berm next to the street.

Residents can dispose of glass as long as they set it to the side for crews to see. Small quantities of branch clippings can be disposed, though large piles of tree stumps and branches won't be picked up by crews. Crews won't pick up commercial quantities of junk, larger residential construction project waste and chemicals.

This year, crews in Grand Forks will not be picking up in alleys due to the wet conditions.

ADVERTISEMENT

In Grand Forks, items also can be dropped off at the landfill free of charge throughout the week, as long as Grand Forks residents show proof of residency, such as a driver's license or utility bill. The landfill will be open for extended hours, including 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, May 20, and Saturday, May 27, and 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. May 22-26.

Grand Forks residents also are able to drop off items at the landfill for free four times a year, as long as they show proof of residency, such as a driver's license or utility bill.

In East Grand Forks an additional cleanup week for residents is also held in the fall.