99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Monday, April 24

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

South Middle School educator named Grand Forks County teacher of the year

6th grade teacher at South Middle School is now eligible for state teacher of the year honors

041423 Polum.jpg
Nikki Polum, a sixth-grade teacher at South Middle School, accepts a plaque from Dr. Terry Brenner, superintendent of public schools for Grand Forks after being named the 2022-2023 Grand Forks Public Schools teacher of the year at a rally Thursday at South Middle School.
Eric Hylden/Grand Forks Herald<br/>
Joe Banish
By Joe Banish
Today at 2:29 PM

GRAND FORKS – Nikki Polum, a sixth grade teacher at South Middle School, has been named Grand Forks County’s 2023 teacher of the year.

The announcement was made by the North Dakota Department of Public Instruction on April 21.

Polum, who has taught with Grand Forks Public Schools since 1994, was named the district’s teacher of the year on April 13. She is now eligible for state teacher of the year honors, whose recipient will be announced in September.

Polum’s colleagues cited her versatility as an educator in their nomination.

“She has taught all the core subjects: science, social studies, math, reading, and English language arts (ELA),” said colleagues Angie McLean and Kelly Wilder via a district press release. “She has mastered the curriculum for all sixth grade core content areas and can seamlessly transition from one subject to another, often based on the needs and strengths of her team.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More

State Superintendent of Schools Kirsten Baesler said the award honors the very best educators across the state.

“Our county Teachers of the Year are among our best at educating the next generation of young North Dakotans,” Baesler said in the release. “They impart knowledge in reading, math, science, and other subjects, and they do it with passion, empathy, imagination, and a spirit of service. They embody the best qualities of the teaching profession.”

Joe Banish
By Joe Banish
Banish covers news pertaining to K-12 and higher education, as well as county commission coverage.
What To Read Next
04xx23 AllSeasons1.jpg
Local
Garden planting tips for Grand Forks-area yards
April 24, 2023 01:46 PM
 · 
By  Delaney Otto
Gavel Court Crime Courts
Local
Owner of former Joe's Diner and Wake 'n Bak'n Cafe pleads guilty to two charges
April 21, 2023 03:54 PM
 · 
By  Sav Kelly
Grand Forks Herald building
Local
Grand Forks Herald lease termination still up for discussion
April 21, 2023 11:04 AM
 · 
By  Meghan Arbegast
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
3 Old Guys in Fairbanks.jpg
Northland Outdoors
The ‘3 Old Guys’ and family members look back on epic snowmobile trip from Minnesota to Alaska
April 21, 2023 05:00 PM
 · 
By  Brad Dokken
mprdiverse426.jpg
Minnesota
Demand for culturally aware mental health providers rises in a more diverse Minnesota
April 24, 2023 02:42 PM
 · 
By  Sarah Thamer / MPR News
Grand Forks Public Health logo.jpg
Health
Grand Forks Public Health offers pediatric walk-in immunization clinic
April 24, 2023 02:41 PM
 · 
By  Pamela Knudson
04xx23 LightingGallery.jpg
Community
The Lighting Gallery offers homeowners many options to create beautiful, safe outdoor living spaces
April 24, 2023 01:01 PM
 · 
By  Pamela Knudson