South Middle School educator named Grand Forks County teacher of the year

GRAND FORKS – Nikki Polum, a sixth grade teacher at South Middle School, has been named Grand Forks County’s 2023 teacher of the year.

The announcement was made by the North Dakota Department of Public Instruction on April 21.

Polum, who has taught with Grand Forks Public Schools since 1994, was named the district’s teacher of the year on April 13. She is now eligible for state teacher of the year honors, whose recipient will be announced in September.

Polum’s colleagues cited her versatility as an educator in their nomination.

“She has taught all the core subjects: science, social studies, math, reading, and English language arts (ELA),” said colleagues Angie McLean and Kelly Wilder via a district press release. “She has mastered the curriculum for all sixth grade core content areas and can seamlessly transition from one subject to another, often based on the needs and strengths of her team.”

State Superintendent of Schools Kirsten Baesler said the award honors the very best educators across the state.

“Our county Teachers of the Year are among our best at educating the next generation of young North Dakotans,” Baesler said in the release. “They impart knowledge in reading, math, science, and other subjects, and they do it with passion, empathy, imagination, and a spirit of service. They embody the best qualities of the teaching profession.”

