Skywalk removal begins on University Avenue

A portion of University Avenue is expected to be closed for one week.

Johnstone Skywalk at UND
By Sav Kelly
Today at 3:57 PM

GRAND FORKS — Demolition of UND's Johnstone Skywalk began on Wednesday, July 26. Since Hancock Hall was demolished last year, the skywalk has led nowhere.

A section of University Avenue is expected to be closed for one week, weather permitting, according to a city press release. It spans from Princeton Street to Oxford Street, which both have barricades.

Traffic is directed to turn north onto Fifth Avenue North and Sixth Avenue North. Surrounding streets are still open, but motorists are advised to limit traffic in residential neighborhoods close to campus.

Originally, the skywalk was utilized by students who traveled through to get from Johnstone to Hancock — and vice versa.

“For several months now, (the skywalk) has really had no purpose, because it didn't go anywhere,” said David Dodds, UND communications director. “The building that it used to connect to was demolished.”

Additionally, the skywalk “didn’t really look that great” after sustaining damage last summer, Dodds said.

“A city vehicle accidentally clipped the east side of the skywalk and put a pretty big hole in it,” Dodds said. “It just didn't look very good.”

For those reasons, the university decided to remove it.

The project cost can’t be broken down, according to Dodds, because it’s built into a larger contract UND has with Johnson Controls for various projects currently underway on campus.

By Sav Kelly
Sav Kelly joined the Grand Forks Herald in August 2022.

Kelly covers public safety, including local crime and the courts system.

Readers can reach Kelly at (701) 780-1102 or skelly@gfherald.com.
